Financial Access in Nepal
(Exploring the Feature of Deposit Accounts of A, B,
C class BFIs)
Statistics Division
Economic Research Department
Nepal Rastra Bank
Foreword
Financial access is a pre-conditional infrastructure for effective financial inclusion. Financial access allows individuals and businesses to save for future, obtain credit for expanding economic activities, make payments and insure against risks and uncertainties. Moreover, financial access promotes economic growth, reduces poverty level, and strengthens financial and macroeconomic stability.
Promoting financial inclusion is one of the major objectives of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB). NRB has been taking various policy measures to broaden financial access. Promoting financial literacy, incentivizing opening of branch in rural areas, launching open bank account campaign, easing operation of branchless banking, increasing focus on modernization of payment system are some recent measures to expand financial inclusion. As a result, the number of deposit accounts has been expanding substantially. The population with at least one account is estimated to be 67.3 percent in mid-June 2020 in this report compared to the estimate of 60.9 percent in mid-July 2019.
This study has further helped identify the gap in financial access across geographical and demographic dimensions. The study has found that total number of accounts per 1000 adults in regulated BFIs is 1348.1 with high concentration in urban areas and among male population. The number of branches of BFIs per 100,000 populations is 18.98. Almost
33.6 percentage of account are dormant which indicates the fact that access does not guarantee usage. However, young generation's high attraction towards financial technology shows a promising future demand and potentiality to expand financial inclusion.
I would like to extend my sincere thanks to BFIs for providing such a large number of data with multiple fields without much delay. I would like to thank Director Mr. Madhav Dangal, Deputy Director Mr. Sushil Poudel and Assistant Directors Ms. Merina Shrestha and Mr. Prabhakar Jha for their untiring efforts in preparing this study report. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Executive Director Dr. Gunakar Bhatta, former head of Economic Research Department, and former Director Mr. Dipak Raj Lamichhane for initiating this study. I would also like to thank Assistants Mr. Purna Prasad Bhandari, Mr. Man Singh Tamang and Mr. Rishi Ram Koirala for their valuable contribution in data compilation.
August, 2021
Prakash Kumar Shrestha, PhD
Executive Director
Economic Research Department
Nepal Rastra Bank
Executive Summary
Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has been taking various policy measures, ranging from incentive to few forced measures to broaden financial access. As a result, the number of branches of banks and financial institutions has been expanding substantially. The numbers of local level without branches of commercial banks have come down to 3. The total numbers of deposit accounts in BFIs are 36,366,041 and loan accounts are 1,682,845 as of mid-April 2021.
NRB has conducted this study to explore the features of deposit accounts in A, B and C class BFIs. The study is based on details of 32.1 million deposit accounts - 83.3 percent accounts maintained at 27 commercial banks, 14.7 percent at 23 development banks and
2.0 percent at 22 finance companies as of mid-June 2020. The population with at least one account is estimated to be 67.3 percent compared to the estimate of 60.9 percent in mid-July 2019. The branches per 100,000 populations are found 18.98. The density of BFIs branches in urban areas is high whereas in rural areas and mountain districts are low.
Total number of accounts per 1000 adults is 1348.1. The variations in accounts per 1000 population across provinces are high. Male population holds relatively higher number of accounts compared to female population. Women from rural municipality have the lowest number of accounts per 1000 population. Individual accounts constitute 93.48 percent of the total deposit accounts. Among nonfinancial corporations, small and other than small business enterprises have 848,000 accounts.
One third of the total deposit accounts are found to be dormant. The proportion of dormant account is higher for non-financial institution compared to individual accounts. Sudurpashchim province has relatively less dormant accounts compared to other provinces. Female accounts are less dormant compared to male accounts. Rural municipality has relatively low percentage of dormant account compared to other types of local levels. Saving accounts are the highest number of deposit accounts. High number of current and call deposit accounts are held by institutions than individuals.
The share of account holder using mobile banking, ATM and internet banking is 32.03 percent, 20.35 percent and 3.86 percent respectively. Mobile banking is used uniformly across all provinces. Metropolitan cities record the highest percentage of ATM and internet banking user. Male account holder's usage of fintech is higher compared to female account holders. The account holders of young age use ATM and mobile banking at a higher rate. Proportion of fintech users decreases with higher age.
Acronyms
|
ATM
|
Automated Teller Machine
|
BFIs
|
Bank and Financial Institutions
|
CBS
|
Central Bureau of Statistics
|
CSV
|
Comma-separated values
|
NGO
|
Non-Government Organization
|
NRB
|
Nepal Rastra Bank
|
RTGS
|
Real Time Gross Settlement
|
SIS
|
Supervisory Information System
|
SMS
|
Short Message Service
Definition of Terms
Adult: Population of age 15+ years
Dormant Account: Saving account with no transaction in three years. Current and call accounts with no transactions in six months.
Financial Inclusion: Individuals and businesses having access to useful and affordable financial products and services
Fintech: Use of technology in financial and banking services
Non-residentIndividuals: Foreign citizen of Nepali origin and/or Nepali citizen residing abroad (NRN Act 2064).
Relational Database: Collection of data with pre-defined relationships organized as a set of tables with columns and rows.
