Financial Access in Nepal (Exploring the Feature of Deposit Accounts of A, B, C class BFIs)

Foreword

Financial access is a pre-conditional infrastructure for effective financial inclusion. Financial access allows individuals and businesses to save for future, obtain credit for expanding economic activities, make payments and insure against risks and uncertainties. Moreover, financial access promotes economic growth, reduces poverty level, and strengthens financial and macroeconomic stability.

Promoting financial inclusion is one of the major objectives of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB). NRB has been taking various policy measures to broaden financial access. Promoting financial literacy, incentivizing opening of branch in rural areas, launching open bank account campaign, easing operation of branchless banking, increasing focus on modernization of payment system are some recent measures to expand financial inclusion. As a result, the number of deposit accounts has been expanding substantially. The population with at least one account is estimated to be 67.3 percent in mid-June 2020 in this report compared to the estimate of 60.9 percent in mid-July 2019.

This study has further helped identify the gap in financial access across geographical and demographic dimensions. The study has found that total number of accounts per 1000 adults in regulated BFIs is 1348.1 with high concentration in urban areas and among male population. The number of branches of BFIs per 100,000 populations is 18.98. Almost

33.6 percentage of account are dormant which indicates the fact that access does not guarantee usage. However, young generation's high attraction towards financial technology shows a promising future demand and potentiality to expand financial inclusion.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to BFIs for providing such a large number of data with multiple fields without much delay. I would like to thank Director Mr. Madhav Dangal, Deputy Director Mr. Sushil Poudel and Assistant Directors Ms. Merina Shrestha and Mr. Prabhakar Jha for their untiring efforts in preparing this study report. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Executive Director Dr. Gunakar Bhatta, former head of Economic Research Department, and former Director Mr. Dipak Raj Lamichhane for initiating this study. I would also like to thank Assistants Mr. Purna Prasad Bhandari, Mr. Man Singh Tamang and Mr. Rishi Ram Koirala for their valuable contribution in data compilation.

August, 2021

Prakash Kumar Shrestha, PhD

Executive Director

Economic Research Department

Nepal Rastra Bank