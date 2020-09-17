Financial Advisor Michael Leverty Launches RIA - Leverty Financial Group - with Dynasty Financial Partners

Wisconsin Team Upgrades to a More Sophisticated Platform; Manages $400 Million in Client Assets

Leading wealth advisor Michael Leverty announced today that he and his team have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to transition their firm, Leverty Financial Group, to an independent wealth management firm. Mr. Leverty launches the new RIA after spending 18 years at Northwestern Mutual. His team manages $400 million in client assets.

Based in Hudson, WI, Leverty Financial Group has seven team members, including two lead advisors. The firm specializes in helping clients transition into retirement, with an emphasis on planning for corporate executives and their families.

“As our practice has grown and become more complex, we decided that we needed a more customized approach. The transition offers an enhanced operational investment platform, including portfolio management and research, cutting edge technology for both our team and clients, along with access to elite industry practice management consultants,” said Mr. Leverty. “We are looking forward to working with Dynasty in taking our practice to the next level.”

“We welcome Mike and his team to the Dynasty Network,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We are seeing an increasing number of advisors coming from large IBDs choosing the road to independence. In many cases, the advisors have outgrown that platform and are ready to graduate on to more sophisticated capabilities.”

Leverty Financial Group has selected Pershing as its custodian and its technology partners include Black Diamond and eMoney. The continued partnership with Pershing, which is the clearing and custody firm for Northwestern Mutual, was an important factor in providing continuity for their clients during the transition.

“Leverty Financial Group is a highly skilled team with strong credentials delivering complex wealth planning and investment management to an increasingly sophisticated client base,” said John Sullivan, Dynasty’s director of network development in the central division. “We expect to see significant growth in their business near term as they transition to the fully independent RIA model supported by Dynasty, and we believe that the success of firms like Leverty Financial Group will inspire other like-minded advisors to walk the road to true independence.”

For more information, please visit www.levertyfinancial.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

