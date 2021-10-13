Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems' Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content

Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.

Compliance is one of the final touchpoints in a customers’ journey, and with Simplicity Mobile, the industry’s first mobile-enabled document solution for online account opening, financial institutions can deliver a quick and frictionless disclosure process to their members and customers. Simplicity Mobile streamlines the online account opening process by delivering personalized compliance documentation straight to the customers’ mobile devices. The content is tailored to the size of the consumers’ viewing screen and offers text search capabilities, as well as a table of contents for easy navigation through specific sections, like overdrafts.

This dynamic solution is built to morph compliance content to include the correct regulatory disclosures for any type of account, based on transaction type, the institution’s governing law state, and other datapoints. This ensures that financial institutions stay compliant with applicable federal and state regulatory requirements while simultaneously providing institutions with control over their product and policy language.

“This user-friendly and innovative solution helps support our digital transformation initiatives and reduces compliance roadblocks we may encounter as we move into new markets. Simplicity Mobile delivers our customers a web-like experience on their personal devices and provides our bank with a central platform to view all disclosures and seamlessly communicate adverse compliance changes throughout different departments and different channels, which in turn, translates to greater transparency and an improved customer experience. We also like that the solution streamlines document updates, reducing the need to contract legal advisors to maintain compliance,” said Ryan Eardley, Director of Innovation at Nicolet National Bank.

Financial institutions now have flexible control over their document content and the ability to personalize the customer interface to emphasize important product terms and information, include step-by-step guidance with graphics and hyperlinks, or offer additional language support for their customers and members. This powerful solution also supports those institutions that may wish to optionally embed videos and links to educational content to help them improve financial awareness and literacy within their customer base.

“The financial industry is adapting to many changes in technology and consumer preferences, and this includes the compliance aspect of opening online accounts. There is a growing recognition that compliance content needs to be designed as part of mobility-first experiences and has the potential to significantly reduce the time needed to complete online transactions. By leveraging Simplicity Mobile, these financial institutions can remove friction in the digital account opening process and deliver a simplified, user-friendly experience that consumers have come to expect,” said Chris Appie, president, Compliance Systems.

About Compliance Systems

Compliance Systems is the financial industry’s leading provider of digital and dynamic compliance content. Its technology effectively enables deposit, IRA, and loan transactions with configurable content that supports business flexibility and operational efficiency. With more than 28 years’ experience with financial documentation, Compliance Systems supports more than 1,500 banks and credit unions. For more information, please visit www.compliancesystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005161/en/