Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financial Markets Authority : Negative Interest Rate report

05/17/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The report is a summary of responses received from our survey of licensed financial services firms in September 2020 regarding their readiness for negative interest rates. While the industry generally self-reports as being operationally ready for a negative interest rate environment, some issues noted by respondents may require workarounds such as manual processes or limitations of affected product offerings. Issues were noted in areas such as systems, contracts, interest rate hedges, and option pricing models. We recommend

  1. that all entities review the report and consider if the various issues raised might affect their businesses or their clients and
  2. that any delays in implementation of negative interest rates be used to continue preparations.

Download Negative Interest Rate report PDF.

Disclaimer

Financial Markets Authority published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aIndian shares jump as financials extend gains
RE
12:04aBolt undercuts rivals in nine-city German e-scooter rollout
RE
05/17China close to kicking off long-awaited REITs market
RE
05/17Until May 11, 2021, PEN Realization Has Reached Rp172.35 Trillion
PU
05/17HERITAGE AUCTIONS  : The Very Top NBA Top Shots, Featuring LeBron James' Tributes to Kobe Bryant, Up For Grabs at Heritage Auctions
PU
05/17Tencent Music says facing increased China scrutiny, is committed to laws
RE
05/17Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal
RE
05/17India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million
RE
05/17Japanese shares extend recovery as investors shrug off GDP data
RE
05/17CYBER-ATTACKS : Council prolongs framework for sanctions for another year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DISCOVERY, INC. : DISCOVERY : Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3Buffett's Berkshire buys Aon, slashes Chevron and Wells Fargo
4Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
5How a golf tournament led to the merger of Discovery, WarnerMedia