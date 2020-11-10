Log in
Financial Network, Inc. Moves to the Cloud with MariaDB SkySQL, Leaves Oracle Behind

11/10/2020 | 09:10am EST

Switching to MariaDB’s database-as-a-service clears the way for FNI to deliver new and innovative solutions to its customers faster and without barriers

MariaDB®Corporation today announced that financial services company Financial Network, Inc. (FNI) has chosen MariaDB SkySQL as its cloud database running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

FNI made the move to MariaDB to escape the barriers to innovation they encountered with Oracle. With MariaDB, FNI was able to expand its product offering to bring additional value to its customers. MariaDB not only supported FNI’s requirements for security, scalability and high availability, its Oracle compatibility features aided in its migration. Now completely free from Oracle, FNI is expanding its MariaDB footprint with SkySQL to reduce data center costs and to realize the benefits of cloud database services from the source, the same experts building the database.

“MariaDB has been a true collaborative partner for us in our journey to the cloud,” said Bryan Bancroft, lead database administrator at FNI. “With SkySQL, we don’t have to bother with containers or managing the database, that’s left to the database professionals at MariaDB. We also have the option of easily expanding our applications to leverage blended transactions and analytics when the time is right. Moving to MariaDB from Oracle was a key strategic business decision for us and has ultimately saved us up to 80% in database costs - allowing us to reinvest the savings into delivering new, critical solutions for our customers.”

SkySQL brings the full power of MariaDB Platform to the cloud for transactions, analytics or hybrid workloads at any scale, combining powerful enterprise features and world-class support with unrivaled ease of use and groundbreaking innovation. SkySQL is built on a state-of-the-art, cloud-agnostic foundation and is fully customizable to meet both business and technical requirements.

Available since March 2020, SkySQL has been used by customers in more than 48 countries around the world for a wide variety of use cases including for extra capacity to handle peak workloads, micro-lending transactions combined with analytics for real-time financial analysis, lift and shift from MariaDB and MySQL on premises to the cloud, data redundancy for disaster recovery strategies and migration from AWS Redshift to MariaDB for cloud data warehousing.

Additional Resources

Read how FNI migrated to MariaDB from Oracle

Lower TCO without Lowering Standards: Migrating to MariaDB Platform from Oracle

Get started with MariaDB SkySQL

● Visit mariadb.com

● Follow @mariadb on Twitter

● Read MariaDB’s blog

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most - rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens - MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it’s the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB™.


© Business Wire 2020
