Financial Reporting Document

"Vedanta Resources Limited H1-FY22 Earnings
Conference Call"
December 02, 2021
MANAGEMENT: MR. VARUN KAPOOR, VEDANTA RESOURCES LIMITED
MR. SUNIL DUGGAL - GROUP CEO, VEDANTA
RESOURCES LIMITED
MR. AJAY GOEL - ACTING GROUP CFO, VEDANTA
RESOURCES LIMITED
MS. PUJA SOMANI -VEDANTA
December 02, 2021
Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Vedanta Resources Limited H1 FY'22 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Kapoor from Vedanta. Thank you and over to you sir.
Varun Kapoor:Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. This is Varun Kapoor, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Vedanta Resources Half Year FY'22 Earnings Call. We have with us today the management team led by Mr. Sunil Duggal - Group CEO and Mr. Ajay Goel -- Acting Group CFO who will present the operating and financial performance of the company, post that we will open the floor for Q&A. So, with that I will just like to hand over to Mr. Duggal to take us through the presentation. Over to you, Mr. Duggal.
Sunil Duggal:Thank you, Varun. Good afternoon, ladies, and gentlemen and welcome to Vedanta Resources Limited FY22 Half Yearly Earning Conference Call. Vedanta continued its strong growth momentum now, reporting its highest half yearly revenue and EBITDA. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from strong commodity price cycle to deliver long-term sustainable value basis, our diversified world-class natural resource portfolio. It is supported by compelling cost leadership, long life assets with exploration upside and strong management team with track record of delivering growth.
Vedanta continued its strong growth momentum reporting its highest half-yearly Revenue and EBITDA. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from strong commodity price cycle to deliver long term sustainable value basis our diversified world-class natural resources portfolio. It is supported by compelling cost leadership, long life assets with exploration upside and strong management team with track record of delivering growth. We are very proud to announce our renewed ESG Transformation Program. For this we have brought on-board various experts to guide the process. We have also created an ESG Advisory Board, mentored by experts with many years of deep ESG experience. While not leaders yet, these efforts will bring us within line-of-sight of the top performers. We now aspire to be among the best performers. This new ESG strategy follows the purpose-driven approach that Vedanta has always aspired to follow. Staying close to our roots, we have modified our organizational tagline to "Transforming for Good". This is the purpose statement for the entire organization - ensuring that ESG is henceforth embedded in the way we do business, supporting our purpose are three pillars: Transforming Communities, Transforming the Planet & Transforming the Workplace.
These pillars are supported by nine aims detailed in our presentation that will serve as guideposts and milestones in our journey. These aims have been broken down into specific, quantifiable targets that will help us track our progress. Considering the climate change threat to the world, large business houses such as ours have not just a fiduciary responsibility but a moral responsibility to act. In this context, Vedanta is making 10 commitments to stop our impact on the climate. We are very proud to announce our commitment to Net-Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner, to pledge US$5 billion over next 10 years to accelerate transition to Net-Zero among
December 02, 2021
others highlighted in our earnings deck. These are bold commitments that will transform the company, unlock many business opportunities and prevent the planet from warming to catastrophic levels. You will be hearing a lot more on this subject in the coming days and look forward to active engagement on this. We are confident that these goals will also translate into improved financial performance, de-risk the business and create opportunities in the emerging green economy.
Our achievements have been strong from an operating perspective in all our verticals.
Aluminum had a strong H1 with highest Alumina production from Lanjigarh refinery at 993 kt, up 6% y-o-y & highest Aluminium production at 1,118 kt, up 19% y-o-y. The hot metal production cost stood at US$ 1,588 per tonne, up by 24% y-o-y impacted by higher input commodity prices and power cost. In line with the changing market scenario and input cost inflation, we are revising the cost guidance to $1,675 - 1,775/t. However, we are confident that ~$150-200/t cost savings will come post completion of expansion at Lanjigarh and Aluminium smelter.
Zinc India had record high mined metal production at 470kt, up 7% y-o-y. Integrated silver production was at 10.1 million ounces, down 2% y-o-yin-line with lead production. CoP was at 1,096$/t in H1, impacted by higher input commodity prices and mine development. Considering higher input costs, we are revising our CoP guidance upwards to below $1,075/t for FY22.
At Zinc International, Gamsberg achieved record MIC production of 85 kt, up 41% Y-o-Y. CoP in Gamsberg showed a 4% rise y-o-y due to lower production volumes. Basis the changing business scenario, we are revising our CoP guidance to 1,200-1,300 $/t.
Oil & Gas had steady production of 165 kboepd, up 2% yoy. Opex cost in H1 was at $8.8/boe, a slight increase due to increase in polymer prices. However, crude oil prices rally supported our margins. In line with commodity headwinds, we are revising our Opex cost guidance to ~$9/boe and considering the natural reservoir decline revising the volume guidance to 165-175 kboepd for FY22.
Iron Ore recorded pig iron production of 410 kt, up 39% Y-o-Y. We are happy to announce the start of commercial production in our recently acquired Gujrat Sesa coke plant, full capacity ramp up is expected by early Q4 FY22.
Steel hot metal production was at 631 kt, up by 9% y-o-y. Margins stood at $ 71/t, with strong Q1 FY 2022 margin of $ 115/t.
FACOR continued with its turnaround story with best Fe Chrome production of 38 kt in H1 FY22 with Highest EBITDA margin at $537 per tonne, ~9.5x Y-o-Y.
December 02, 2021
At Tuticorin, due legal process and engagement with local community is ongoing to achieve a
sustainable restart of the operations
At the end, I would like to reiterate Vedanta's unique position to deliver long term sustainable
value through continuous focus on our strategic priorities and diversified assets base. I am
confident that with our renewed ESG journey, we will be able to usher in a new era of
sustainability leadership and be among the world's most responsible, respected and renowned
resources companies. With this now I would like to handover to our CFO, Mr. Ajay Goel for the
financial performance.
Ajay Goel:
Thank you Sunil. Good afternoon, everybody. I want to share a few of the critical financial
highlights, starting with the revenue. We delivered record revenue in the H1 of 7.9 billion which
represents a 61% growth YoY. This growth is driven primarily by higher commodity prices,
higher volumes at aluminium, zinc businesses, iron and copper which again is partly offset by
lower availability and capacity charges at TSPL.
Record EBITDA at 2.9 billion which is 99% up YoY, so, EBITDA has almost doubled versus
last year. H1 adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 42% which is higher by 23% YoY. Operating
profit before special items at 2.3 billion which is 2.5 times YoY.
ROCE at almost 29% in the H1 current year as compared to almost 12% last year. Even the ROC
has grown more than 2x.
Profit after tax from continuing operations was at 1.1 billion, primarily driven by higher
operating profit and partially offset by higher net interest cost. Free cash flow post CAPEX for
the period was almost a billion, 959 million to be precise driven by strong cash flows from
operations. In H1 of the current fiscal, our gross debt decreased by 835 million from 16.4 billion
last year to 15.5 billion in the current year. Now, this is driven by repayment of borrowings at
Vedanta Limited, BALCO, our subsidiary and also repayment of some temporary borrowings at
Hindustan Zinc Limited. We continue to proactively manage our average debt maturity profile
and our average debt maturity remains at about three years for the entire debt portfolio, and
finally in H1 our net debt stands at about 11.4 billion and with the cash and the cash equivalent
of 4.2 represent very strong balance sheet. This lead to net debt-to-EBITDA ratio as on
September 30th at 2.2x versus 3.5x last year, significant improvement both in terms of
profitability, deleveraging and balance sheet.
Thank you all and with that I hand over the mic to the operator for any Q&A.
Moderator:
We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Vikas
Agarwal from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Vikas Agarwal:
Couple of questions from my side is one on the debt structure for the holdco level I am looking
at slide 31 on your presentation debt and the total debt at the PLC level which is the holdco has
actually increased slightly very marginally from March to September, so wanted to understand
December 02, 2021
how should we look at it from the earlier announced deleveraging target and what to expect in
second half of FY22 for holdco deleveraging and so that is my first question and second question
is if you can share some thoughts on what is the plan for the 22 bond refinancing?
Sunil Duggal:
I will start with that you are right and also; I will invite you to look at page 24 of the presentation
and that provides the bridge of net debt. Now as you have seen announcement made by the VRL
couple of months ago that in the first half they are deleveraging by 0.3 billion and estimated
deleveraging further in the second half is 0.5 and that means almost 0.8 billion deleveraging at
a comparable basis. Net debt you are right in the first half has gone up from 10.7 to 11.3 billion,
but one also need to look at the stake increase which is almost 1.2 so if you back off the stake
increase net debt has gone down in the first half by almost 5.5% point. On the second part of
bond refinancing which are due in July almost 1.2 billion we are working with the refinancing
and December or early January we have line of sight for refinancing those zones.
Vikas Agarwal:
Can I ask a follow up on the deleveraging target which you mentioned 0.3 billion in first half
and 0.5 billion to happen in second half, is this at console level or this is only at PLC level?
Sunil Duggal:
It is Vedanta Resources consol level.
Puja Somani:
The target is at Vedanta Resources holdco level deleveraging adjusted, but just to clarify that
because of this will be excluding the stake purchase debt that has been taken earlier this year for
the VOO and as well as the stake purchase which has happened recently, so this is the net
deleveraging. The deleveraging which will be happening removing these two strategic
transactions.
Moderator:
We will move on to the next question from the line of Shamir Shah from Varde Partners. Please
go ahead.
Shamir Shah:
Just stitching on the scheme of debt in your group structure used to previously provide a breakout
of the debt as a different financing subsidiary, whether it was the Twin Star or Oaktree or the
other one, would you mind saying what the debt number as the latest even we spoke?
Puja Somani:
Yes I can call out some numbers; so currently about $750 million debt is sitting at the Oaktree
bucket which is there borrowed by Vedanta Mauritius Holdings II Limited. It is about $350
billion debt sitting at Vedanta Mauritius I Limited where we took some of the part financing for
the open offer investment. There is recently we have also taken debt at another new subsidiary,
which is about $150 million, and then about 4 billion debt sit at Vedanta Twin Star level which
is by and large about the cap that is there at that level and the balance that is at Vedanta Resources
level.
Shamir Shah:
And those numbers, is it after that was announced or sort of paid out in October?
Puja Somani:
That is right.
