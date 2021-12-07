Financial Reporting Document

Vedanta Resources Limited

December 02, 2021

Varun Kapoor:Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. This is Varun Kapoor, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Vedanta Resources Half Year FY'22 Earnings Call. We have with us today the management team led by Mr. Sunil Duggal - Group CEO and Mr. Ajay Goel -- Acting Group CFO who will present the operating and financial performance of the company, post that we will open the floor for Q&A. So, with that I will just like to hand over to Mr. Duggal to take us through the presentation. Over to you, Mr. Duggal.

Sunil Duggal:Thank you, Varun. Good afternoon, ladies, and gentlemen and welcome to Vedanta Resources Limited FY22 Half Yearly Earning Conference Call. Vedanta continued its strong growth momentum now, reporting its highest half yearly revenue and EBITDA. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from strong commodity price cycle to deliver long-term sustainable value basis, our diversified world-class natural resource portfolio. It is supported by compelling cost leadership, long life assets with exploration upside and strong management team with track record of delivering growth.

These pillars are supported by nine aims detailed in our presentation that will serve as guideposts and milestones in our journey. These aims have been broken down into specific, quantifiable targets that will help us track our progress. Considering the climate change threat to the world, large business houses such as ours have not just a fiduciary responsibility but a moral responsibility to act. In this context, Vedanta is making 10 commitments to stop our impact on the climate. We are very proud to announce our commitment to Net-Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner, to pledge US$5 billion over next 10 years to accelerate transition to Net-Zero among

