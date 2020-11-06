Financial Risk Analysis Solution Helps a Banking Industry Client Achieve Huge Savings and Develop Effective Risk Management Strategies | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement

In recent years, the transformation of business models, increasing adoption of technology, and changing regulations have fueled growth and seismic change in the banking industry. However, the increasing changes and dynamic market trends and challenges have led to increased complexity and risk factors. To efficiently identify, evaluate, and develop effective risk management strategies, top players in the banking industry choose to leverage financial risk analysis solutions to eliminate potential risks.

“Financial risks in the banking sector can potentially cripple the business if not managed on time. Therefore, companies in the banking sector must implement financial risk analysis and management strategies to identify potential risks in advance,” says a banking industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a prominent bank in Canada, sought to identify and eliminate relevant banking industry risks with efficient financial risk management strategies. Fluctuations in exchange rates, changing interest rates, and varying market prices of financial derivatives and securities are some of the market dynamics creating risks and severely impacting the client. Therefore, the banking industry client partnered with Infiniti Research and chose to leverage our expertise in offering financial risk analysis solutions. During the seven-week financial risk analysis engagement, the client also sought to monitor, measure, and manage liquidity, interest rate, and commodity price risks by developing a dynamic framework.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s financial risk analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to help the banking industry client develop a financial risk management strategy that included the following:

Evaluating fluctuating interest and exchange rates and other changing market dynamics

Predicting when market fluctuations would occur by analyzing historical records

Preventing risks from impacting the security of the organization by creating proactive and reactive methods

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s financial risk analysis solution, the banking industry client successfully developed effective financial risk management strategies. Consequently, the client minimized the probability of risks and problems reoccurring. Additionally, by implementing the strategies, the Canadian bank reduced loss in profit and financial costs. Lastly, the client achieved savings of US $3.2 million.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

