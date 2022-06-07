Financial Shares Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions moved cautiously higher as the crisis in Ukraine and inflation remained in focus.

The World Bank sharply lowered its growth forecast for the global economy for this year, warning of several years of high inflation and tepid growth reminiscent of the stagflation of the 1970s. Citing the damage from the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank said global growth is expected to slump to 2.9% in 2022 from 5.7% in 2021, significantly lower than its January forecast for 4.1% growth.

Furthermore, growth is expected to hover around the reduced pace over 2023 and 2024 as the war disrupts human activity, investment and trade while governments withdraw fiscal and monetary support.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury moved to block U.S. investors from making purchases of Russian debt in secondary markets, an apparent expansion from existing policy that only prohibited purchases of newly issued Russian government debt and some Russian corporate debts.

Deutsche Bank relocated hundreds of employees from its technology center in Russia to Berlin and decided to make the German capital a tech center for its investment and corporate banking activities. The German lender offered the roughly 1,500 staff who were in Russia the chance to move to Berlin with their families, and about half accepted, according to a person familiar with the move.

A handful of prominent American CEOs, including BlackRock's Larry Fink and the bosses at Delta Air Lines, Netflix and Universal Pictures, have landed on a fresh list of sanctions Russia has imposed in retaliation for blistering economic restrictions the West has rolled out against Moscow.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senate testimony that she expects inflation to remain elevated, underscoring the challenge facing the U.S. economy and the Biden administration as inflation runs at its highest rate in decades.

"I do expect inflation to remain high, although I very much hope that it will be coming down now," Yellen said, adding that the Biden administration was updating its forecast that inflation would average 4.7% this year. "The numbers aren't locked in, but it's likely to be higher," she said. Yellen was testifying before the Senate Finance Committee before heading to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday to discuss the administration's annual budget request.

