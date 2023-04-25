Shares of banks and other financial institutions moved lower as anxiety about the banking sector continued to lurk.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF was off more than 4% Tuesday.

Shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 40% on news of huge deposit flight earlier in the year. The lender said Monday that deposits fell 41% in the first quarter and it plans to cut its workforce by as much as 25%.

UBS Group reported strong customer inflows as it prepares to swallow rival Credit Suisse Group in the first banking megamerger for years. Switzerland's largest bank said the world's wealthy flocked to it in the first quarter, as many sought shelter from the troubles at Credit Suisse.

Shares of Visa headed higher in after-hours trading after the payment-technology giant easily topped profit expectations for its latest quarter.

Blackstone risks losing a portfolio of Manhattan apartments. The real-estate and private-equity firm is in danger of defaulting on a $270 million loan backed by 11 apartment buildings in New York's most expensive borough.

Cash flow from the properties isn't enough to cover the cost of all the debt, according to a report from Moody's Investors Service.

