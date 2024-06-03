Financial company shares declined as the 10-year Treasury yield fell the most since December.

Pershing Square Capital Management has sold off a 10% stake in itself to a consortium of investors for $1.05 billion, following reports its founder Bill Ackman is preparing to float the hedge fund on public markets as soon as next year.

E*Trade is considering telling meme-stock leader Keith Gill that he can no longer use its platform after concerns about potential stock manipulation regarding his recent purchases of GameStop options, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shortly before Gill reignited a meme-stock craze in May, he bought a large volume of GameStop options on E*Trade, the people said. This past weekend, Gill posted a screenshot of an E*Trade account showing he owns stock worth $115.7 million and a new set of options that expire later this month. His total gains on the position were at $6.86 million.

