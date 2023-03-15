Shares of banks and other financial institutions tumbled as Credit Suisse shares plunged, fanning concerns about the health of the financial system.

The Swiss banking giant saw its shares fall to a record low, pressuring the broader market and the rest of the European banking sector days after two lenders collapsed in the U.S. The fresh losses came after the chairman of the bank's top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, ruled out investing any more into the bank in a Bloomberg interview. The Saudi bank has just under a 10% stake in Credit Suisse, and crossing that threshold would subject it to new rules.

However, late Wednesday, Swiss regulators said they would provide liquidity to Credit Suisse, offering a lifeline to the lender hard hit by concerns over its financial health.

A number of U.S. regional banks pared or wiped out gains from a partial rebound on Tuesday in a volatile session. Even megabanks, so far largely spared in the rout, sank. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were all down about 5%.

First Republic Bank dropped more than 20% after the bank was downgraded by S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, which both pointed to the risk of deposit outflows at the bank. Its stock is down more than 70% from a week ago and closed at its lowest level since 2012.

