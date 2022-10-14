Financial Shares Fall as Big Banks Report Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of financial institutions were lower as big banks reported earnings.

The nation's largest banks are nervous about a recession, but their third-quarter earnings showed few signs of one yet.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all said Friday they had socked away hundreds of millions of dollars apiece to cover potential loan defaults, dragging down their profits. Still, revenue rose at all three banks and beat analyst forecasts. The lower profits were also largely in line with what Wall Street had expected.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve approved U.S. Bancorp's acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core retail-banking business, one of a series of large regional bank mergers pending before federal regulators. In conjunction with the approval, regulators said they would launch a related rule-making process to enhance regulators' ability to wind-down large regional banks in an orderly way should they fail.

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng and reversed crucial parts of her government's tax cuts, after her plans to jolt the economy into growth unraveled in spectacular fashion following a backlash from financial markets and her party.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1713ET