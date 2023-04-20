Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the U.S. central bank is much closer to the end of monetary policy tightening than the beginning, but it must still do more to lower inflation.

"Some measures of underlying inflation ... have shown little improvement since their peaks," she said, with data showing that the stubbornness is due mainly to the prices of services.

American Express first-quarter earnings disappointed as the company braced for debt struggles among credit card holders, even as revenue soared to an all-time high.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, said cash flow from operations - a key measure of the profit that property companies make on rents - was 10% below what analysts expected.

The U.S. government reached an agreement with Voyager Digital allowing the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform to sell its user accounts to Binance.US, meaning Voyager customers will be able to access their funds again.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1745ET