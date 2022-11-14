Advanced search
Financial Shares Fall as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as cryptocurrencies remained in focus.

Customers pulled funds from Crypto.com over the weekend after the company's chief executive said the cryptocurrency exchange mishandled a roughly $400 million transaction.

Meanwhile, FTX's implosion last week and reports that it used customer funds to back an affiliate's risky venture investments have exposed the company and its founder to potential criminal liability, according to attorneys who specialize in white-collar criminal law.

Shares of Chinese property stocks soared amid reports that Beijing officials have signed off on sweeping measures aimed at aiding the embattled sector.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent roughly $9 billion on the stock market in the third quarter, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron, according to filings.

Overall, Berkshire spent $66 billion buying stocks in the first nine months of the year. That is more than 13 times its spending over the same period in 2021.

The consumer-finance arm of China's Ant Group is planning to raise the equivalent of $1.5 billion in new capital, scaling back its fundraising ambitions after a large state-backed investor backed out of a previous plan.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1702ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.52% 466600 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.05% 186.55 Delayed Quote.58.89%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.41% 73.28 Delayed Quote.156.40%
