Financial company shares were little changed as Treasury yields declined after U.S. existing-home sales fell 5.4% in June, which was more than expected.

Julius Baer appointed Goldman Sachs partner Stefan Bollinger as its new chief executive, almost six months after the previous chief left in the wake of credit losses. Bollinger is currently co-head of private wealth management for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs in London.

MSCI profit and revenue rose in the second quarter, driven by a jump in recurring subscription revenue. The New York-based company, known for devising indexes used as benchmarks by money managers, said profit climbed to $266.8 million, or $3.37 a share, compared with $246.8 million, or $3.09 a share, in the year-prior period. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.64 versus analyst views of $3.55 a share, according to FactSet.

07-23-24 1651ET