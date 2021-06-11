Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financial Shares Move Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting Next Week -- Financials Roundup

06/11/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers moved higher with investors looking ahead to next week's meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers.

"There's probably some chance, with the Fed meeting next week, of a bit more of a 'let's-see-what-they-have-to-say' type of approach," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer of Plante Moran Financial Advisors. The big question is whether policy makers will come forward with details about their thinking around an eventual tapering of the Fed's bond-buying program, offering investors "more of a peek behind the curtain," he said.

Several Fed officials have said the Fed should begin contemplating when it would be appropriate to discuss easing up on purchases.

U.S. regulators pressed banks to stop using the London interbank offered rate on new transactions by the end of 2021, warning that firms aren't moving swiftly enough to replace the benchmark for hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial contracts.

BlackRock won approval from Chinese regulators to begin operations at its wholly owned mutual-fund business in the country, paving the way for the New York-based asset manager to start selling funds to individual investors in China before the end of this year.

A multipronged bet on AMC Entertainment boomeranged this month on Mudrick Capital Management, the latest hedge fund to fall victim to swarming day traders. Mudrick's flagship fund lost 10% in just a few days as a jump in AMC's stock price unexpectedly triggered changes in the value of derivatives the fund held as part of a complex trading strategy, people familiar with the matter said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.53% 0.7706 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.45% 1.41056 Delayed Quote.3.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.8222 Delayed Quote.5.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.53% 1.2108 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.013654 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pWhite House says G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15% global minimum corporate tax
RE
05:27pUtilities Shares Edge Higher as Treasury Yields Steady - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Decline -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:20pTechnology Shares Rise Even as Lawmakers Propose Regulation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pTSX rises 0.44% to 20,138.35
RE
05:12pU.s. cdc says 142,095,530 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 11 vs 141,583,252 individuals as of june 10
RE
05:11pU.s. cdc says 172,758,350 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 11 vs 172,423,605 individuals as of june 10
RE
05:10pU.s. cdc says administered 306,509,795 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 11 vs 305,687,618 doses administered as of june 10
RE
05:10pU.s. cdc says delivered 373,413,945 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 11 vs 372,830,865 doses as of june 10
RE
05:10pFinancial Shares Move Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting Next Week -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
2China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Cainiao and Hainan Government Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop..

HOT NEWS