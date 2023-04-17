Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as earnings continued to roll in.

The quarter is set to be the most important one for regional banks in decades, with investors on the lookout for what executives say about the banking crisis and their lending standards moving forward.

State Street's stock tumbled after the Boston-based financial giant missed consensus estimates for first-quarter profit and revenue on lower fee revenue. Charles Schwab reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue came up a bit short. Both Charles Schwab and State Street reported a decline in customer deposits, the latest sign that rising interest rates continue to weigh on banks' balance sheets.

Shares of M&T Bank shot higher after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, giving investors a boost of confidence in the regional lender.

Securities regulators sued Bittrex, a crypto exchange that once ranked as the biggest U.S.-based platform for trading digital assets. The Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit, filed in Seattle federal court, accuses Bittrex of operating an illegal securities exchange, broker-dealer and clearinghouse. The lawsuit hinges on the claim that Bittrex listed digital assets that qualified as securities, which would have required the company to register with the SEC and follow its rules.

Apple joined the competition for bank deposits with the launch of a high-yield savings account that pays an annual percentage yield of 4.15%. The new accounts, created in partnership with Goldman Sachs, are available in conjunction with Apple Card, the tech company's credit card.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1743ET