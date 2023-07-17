Shares of banks and other financial institutions climbed with earnings in focus.

The next few days are stuffed with potential market catalysts, analysts said. More earnings reports will come at a brisk pace this week, with updates from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Binance slashed its employee benefits last month in the wake of falling profit, a sign of the financial strain hitting the crypto giant. The company told employees that it would stop offering certain benefits, effective June 19, including mobile-phone reimbursement, fitness reimbursement and work-from-home expenses, among other items, according to former employees and a message from Binance's internal messenger viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Investors have pulled a net $717 million from Cathie Wood's flagship exchange-traded fund, ARK Innovation ETF, over the past 12 months, according to FactSet.

That exodus marks a notable shift for a fund that had consistently drawn investor cash since its 2014 inception. The fund has rallied more than 50% this year.

