Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financial Shares Move Higher -- Financials Roundup

08/02/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions moved higher.

Shares of German insurance giant Allianz sank after disclosing that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating its hedge funds that caused investors significant losses during the pandemic-related market downturn early last year.

U.K. banking giant HSBC Holdings shares advanced after it said net profit rose to $3.4 billion in the second quarter, ahead of analysts' targets, helped by lower provisions for bad loans and its focus on lucrative Asian markets.

Signs of bullish complacency among Wall Street analysts levelled off slightly in June, according to brokerage Bank of America Securities. "The pause in sentiment comes amid mixed economic data, Covid Delta variant, anticipation of tapering, and risk of bad inflation," said the Bank of America strategists, in a note to clients.

Goldman Sachs is increasing base pay for its entry-level employees - first-year analysts - to $110,000, a nearly 30% increase from the previous starting salary of $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ernst & Young will pay $10 million to settle a regulatory investigation into allegations that it improperly obtained confidential information in pursuit of a bid to audit a public company's books. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1718ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25pUtilities Finish Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pU.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets
RE
05:19pFinancial Shares Move Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pStocks reverse to red, oil slips amid Delta variant anxiety
RE
05:11pConsumer Shares Are Mixed as Staples Stocks Fall -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:03pHealth Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - already made adjustments to loan-to-value ratio (lvr) restrictions to partially manage this risk
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - will begin consulting on change later this month with a view to introducing it from 1 october
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - propose to restrict amount of lending banks can do above an lvr of 80 percent to 10 percent of all new loans
RE
05:01pReserve bank of new zealand - will soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5FERRARI N.V. : Ferrari, Continuing Strong Momentum Across All Regions

HOT NEWS