Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as global markets rebounded from their August slump.

The yield on the policy sensitive two-year Treasury fell below the psychologically significant 5% level, after weak economic data motivated hope that the Federal Reserve would not resume raising interest rates.

Brokerage Archipelago Trading Services has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle charges that it failed to file hundreds of suspicious activity reports over eight years related to trade in over-the-counter securities.

