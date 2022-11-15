Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financial Shares Rise as Cryptocurrencies Remain in Focus -- Financials Roundup

11/15/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions were higher as investors continued to focus on cryptocurrencies.

Tumult in the cryptocurrency market represents a red flag to the broader financial system, the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator told lawmakers, while pressing for tougher guardrails in the wake of the rapid collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, said crypto-related activities need to be regulated in a manner similar to more traditional financial-services providers.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing after halting withdrawals of customer deposits and acknowledging it has "significant exposure" to bankrupt exchange FTX, people familiar with the matter said. BlockFi paused withdrawals and limited activity on its platform last week, saying it couldn't operate business as usual given the uncertainty about FTX.

BlockFi is now planning to lay off some of its workers while the troubled firm prepares for a possible chapter 11 itself, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, FTX Trading said in court papers that it has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office and dozens of federal, state and international regulatory agencies, and that up to a million customers may be affected by its sudden collapse into bankruptcy.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1710ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:58pBrazil inflation fight not over, faces serious recession risk -central bankers
RE
05:58pSunak and Modi to meet at G20; Sunak also to meet China's Xi
RE
05:53pMyanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia
RE
05:49pBiden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources
RE
05:46pU.S. nuclear plants expect government decision on credits by year-end
RE
05:44pADRs End Higher, Alibaba and BioLineRx Trade Actively
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.38% to 99.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.20% to $1.0350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.90% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.41% to 139.31 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2VARTA AG: VARTA AG adopts strategic realignment in response to challeng..
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
4Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
5Transcript : Greaves Cotton Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 202..

HOT NEWS