  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financial Shares Rise as Earnings Continue -- Financials Roundup

10/17/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions moved higher as earnings continued to roll in.

Bank of America said the U.S. consumer remains resilient and strong, although growth is slowing, as the bank topped Wall Street's earnings, revenue and net interest income expectations for the third quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon said that a goodwill impairment charge dented its bottom line in the third quarter but that its top line climbed with a 44% gain in net interest revenue.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said the marquee investment bank is studying potential job cuts as the latest big financial institution looks for ways to reduce costs headed into an expected economic slowdown.

Charles Schwab's record third-quarter report beat Wall Street's estimates amid rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Visa and Mastercard's security tokens restrict debit-card routing competition on online payments, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 6.06% 33.62 Delayed Quote.-28.75%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 5.08% 40.36 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.44% 77.14 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
