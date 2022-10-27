Advanced search
Financial Shares Rise as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as rising interest rates boded well for profit margins.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second month in a row, despite signs of the onset of a recession in Europe.

There were hopes that the Federal Reserve and other global central banks would moderate policy if they perceived a high risk of recession.

The market is "concerned that the Fed will go too far and be too aggressive," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Danske Bank, Denmark's largest bank, expects to pay the equivalent of $2.1 billion to settle a money-laundering probe by U.S. and Danish authorities, after a yearslong investigation.

Credit Suisse Group plans to cut thousands of jobs and raise around $4 billion in fresh capital as it funds a retreat from Wall Street deal making and trading and attempts to recover from a near-existential crisis.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1711ET

HOT NEWS