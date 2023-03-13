Shares of financial institutions tumbled with regional bank stocks plunging amid bank failures.

Larger banks fared better, but the S&P 500's financial sector was still off about 4%.

The selling marked the sector's steepest retreat in three years, reflecting deepening investor concern about the health of the industry following three bank failures in the past week.

Shares of First Republic Bank plummeted, leading a rout of U.S. regional banks despite efforts by U.S. regulators to calm investors after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

First Republic said Sunday that it had shored up its finances with additional funding from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

First Republic, Western Alliance Bancorp, and Metropolitan Bank were the worst performers in the U.S. stock market, all dropping by more than 40%.

Yet, stock investors found a possible silver lining: The government's bank rescue plan appears to shift-at least for now-the calculus on the path of Fed's interest-rate increases.

Some investors are even hoping the central bank will cut interest rates this year, a sharp shift from before the bank meltdown and a move that would likely propel a rally in stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group economists said they still expect rate increases in May, June and July, ultimately pushing interest rates to 5.25% to 5.5%.

