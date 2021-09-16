Log in
Financial Shares Slip as Selloff in China Property Stocks Continues -- Financials Roundup

09/16/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Shares of banks and lenders slipped.

A selloff in Chinese property stocks intensified as concern mounted about the effects of an official campaign to rein in the sector that has already sparked turmoil at China Evergrande Group.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is launching a review of its internal rules governing the financial activities of its officials in the wake of news last week that the leaders of the Dallas and Boston regional Fed banks actively traded in financial markets.

A Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance subsidiary agreed to pay a $4 million fine to settle an inquiry from Massachusetts securities regulators into the social-media and trading activity of its employees, including well-known GameStop investor Keith Gill.

Investment firm Lexington Partners is exploring a sale of its business, part of an increasingly popular niche of the red-hot private-equity industry, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1742ET

HOT NEWS