Financial Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped but not by as much as the broader market.

President Biden met at the White House Tuesday afternoon with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as his administration takes more steps to signal urgency to fight high inflation.

The meeting also highlights how much the White House is relying on outside forces to help combat rising prices.

The Frankfurt offices of Deutsche Bank and its asset-management subsidiary DWS Group were raided by authorities on Tuesday over allegations of greenwashing in its mutual funds, adding to pressure on the lender which is already facing a U.S. probe.

Around 50 agents of the city's public prosecutor's office, alongside German market regulator BaFin and the federal criminal police office had been deployed Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for Frankfurt prosecutor's office said.

