Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slid, with nervous investors forced to again confront the specter of recession.

New signs of slowing global growth rocked all corners of financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to its lowest level of the year, the dollar surged, and Treasury yields jumped.

The British government Friday unveiled the country's biggest tax cuts since the early 1970s, a bold move aimed at kick-starting growth at a time of global economic turmoil but one which spooked investors and sparked the biggest one-day selloff of the pound since the pandemic roiled markets in March 2020.

Credit Suisse shares fell sharply after a media report said that the Swiss bank is considering another capital raise as it looks to move on from recent scandals and financial losses.

Credit Suisse said it is premature to comment on potential outcomes before it announces its updated strategy on Oct. 27.

Holders of an onshore bond issued by China Evergrande have agreed to extend the interest repayment date by six months as the embattled property developer struggles to meet its debt obligations.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1647ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -3.53% 1.0863 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.85% 0.73642 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -12.40% 4.071 Delayed Quote.-47.62%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.62% 29590.41 Real-time Quote.-17.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.45% 0.96944 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012313 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.69% 0.57455 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pUK Chancellor denies that government is set to clash with the BoE -FT
RE
04:51p'TIME IS UP' : Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
RE
04:51pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:50pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:49pTechnology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:48pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:45pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:44pHealthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:43pHonduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures
RE
04:43pIndustrials Slide on Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
5Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals

HOT NEWS