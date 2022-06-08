Log in
Financial Shares Tumble Amid Sector Shakeups -- Financials Roundup

06/08/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as shakeups continued in the sector.

Deloitte is exploring a plan to split its global audit and consulting practices, following an effort by fellow Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young to potentially spin off its consulting arm, according to people familiar with the matter. The moves would mark the biggest shake-up in the accounting industry in decades, handing windfalls to tens of thousands of the firms' partners and creating two new consulting giants and two stripped-down auditing firms.

Meanwhile, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he has asked agency staff to consider requiring brokerages to route individual investors' orders to buy or sell stocks into auctions, as part of an effort to increase competition in the market. The potential change would represent a major shakeup to the lucrative business of executing trades in the stock market. The objective would be to "assure full competition among all market participants to provide the best prices for retail investors," Mr. Gensler said in prepared remarks for a speech to the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference in New York.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration is considering ways to reconfigure tariffs on imports from China as a means of helping to ease decades-high inflation. Ms. Yellen, speaking at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing, said she expected the administration to have additional information on its plans in the coming weeks, although there is no firm timeline.

Credit Suisse Group warned its capital position is eroding and that it expects another quarterly loss from weak market conditions and lower earnings in its investment bank.

KPMG said it has fully exited Russia and Belarus amid the invasion of Ukraine, about three months after announcing plans to do so.

A measure of mortgage applications fell to its lowest level in 22 years last week, another sign the U.S. housing market is coming back to Earth after a red-hot, two-year stretch. Applications fell 6.5% in the week ended June 3, the fourth consecutive week of declines, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinance and purchase activity fell 6% and 7%, respectively. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1737ET

