Financial Shares Tumble as Central Banks Remain in Focus -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as central bank moves remained in focus.

Another high inflation report is likely to lead more Federal Reserve officials to anticipate a fourth consecutive half-percentage-point rate rise will be warranted at their meeting this September. The Fed has already indicated it will raise rates by a half point at its meeting next week and that it is very likely to do so again in July.

Officials have said that they would continue to raise rates at that pace if inflation doesn't show signs of a convincing slowdown.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's plans to increase interest rates for the first time in more than a decade face a hurdle in southern Europe, especially Italy, where borrowing costs are surging as investors test the imbalances within Europe's currency union.

Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate to the level it was at when the country invaded Ukraine in late February in a sign that the economy is weathering some of the pain caused by Western sanctions.

The U.K.'s central bank identified weaknesses in the winding-up plans of HSBC Holdings and other big lenders that might make orderly failures more difficult in the event of a crisis. The Bank of England said it had found shortcomings at HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered in its assessment of how the U.K.'s eight major banks would manage their operations if they ran into serious difficulties.

