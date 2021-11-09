Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Solutions Lab Launches Eighth Accelerator Challenge Seeking Fintech Companies Addressing Racial Wealth Gap and Financial Health of LMI Communities

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The eighth Accelerator program is now accepting applications from financial technology companies and nonprofits creating innovative solutions to expand access to financial health benefits and tools.

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Solutions Lab, an initiative from the Financial Health Network in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase and Prudential Financial, announced today its eighth accelerator Challenge. The Accelerator seeks applications from financial technology companies focused on helping low- to moderate-income (LMI) and Black and Latinx communities expand access to benefits and financial tools that help them to maintain key safety nets and improve their financial health. For more information on our next Challenge and how to apply, visit our website. Applications are due December 20, 2021.

Almost two years into the pandemic, U.S. consumer financial safety nets continue to be challenged. 

The economic impacts of the pandemic have taken a higher toll on communities of color, particularly Black and Latinx communities, who face depleted emergency savings, experienced the greatest job losses in frontline jobs, are managing rising healthcare costs, and have limited access to workplace retirement savings plans. For example:

This year’s Accelerator will be focused on addressing these gaps and identifying innovative solutions helping LMI and Black and Latinx communities to better navigate and benefit from the existing web of financial health benefits, products, and tools.

“Too often, accessing benefits requires consumers to navigate complex systems and option sets, many with opaque terms, extensive requirements, and limited accessibility,” said Hannah Calhoon, vice president, Innovation, Financial Health Network. “There is a great need and potential for innovative solutions improving user experiences that make financial health benefits and tools more accessible.”

Solutions relevant for this year’s Accelerator cohort include, but are not limited to:

  • Optimization of public and private benefit experiences and tax system navigation
  • Enhanced enterprise and consumer applications to manage healthcare costs and decisions
  • Affordable services to help address obligations within the legal system
  • Stronger resources and safety nets to protect against income volatility and economic shocks
  • Improved access to retirement preparation and navigation tools

Interested fintech startups should apply to the Financial Solutions Lab Accelerator by December 20, 2021. The program will prioritize founders and teams with lived experience of the issues they are addressing, and companies demonstrating a commitment to operationalizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles within their organization. Pre-seed and seed stage startups are encouraged to apply. 

“Fintech innovation has the potential to support consumers navigating complex financial and social systems that help build financial health, especially for those who have suffered most during the pandemic - Black and Latinx communities,'' said Sarah Willis Ertur, director of Financial Health, JPMorgan Chase. “These solutions align to the goals of JPMorgan Chase’s $30 billion racial equity commitment, working to tackle major barriers to wealth creation and an inclusive recovery.”

Each selected organization will receive up to $100,000 from the Financial Health Network; product and user behavioral insights to help inform development and market strategy; guidance to navigate the legal and regulatory fintech environment; insights on impact and customer financial health measurement; resources for external marketing and communications; mentorship from financial services and financial health experts; support to further diversity, equity, and inclusion; and more.

“With nearly half of Americans struggling with financial hardship resulting from the pandemic, we need to do more to ensure equal access to financial tools and systems, especially for the most vulnerable,” said Sarah Keh, vice president, Prudential Inclusive Solutions. “There is tremendous opportunity for innovative solutions to help fill the gaps in our social safety net and give people the flexibility they need to continue to build financial health.”

About the Financial Solutions Lab

The Financial Solutions Lab is a 10-year initiative managed by the Financial Health Network in collaboration with founding partner JPMorgan Chase & Co. and with support from Prudential Financial. The Financial Solutions Lab’s mission is to cultivate, support, and scale innovative ideas that advance the financial health of low- to moderate-income (LMI) consumers and historically underserved communities. The programs the Financial Solutions Lab offers to execute on this mission include the Accelerator, now in its eighth year as one of the few fintech accelerators focused on financial health; the Exchange, a meeting place for interested nonprofit and fintech providers to explore collaboration and swap insights on how to build high-impact partnerships; and the Collaborative, which focuses on identifying and exploring innovative solutions to unmet financial health needs. For more information, visit https://finlab.finhealthnetwork.org/.

###

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
08:03aUWM HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aTUFIN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aHARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:03aDigi International Pilot Project with Chicago Transit Authority and City Tech Wins IoT Deployment of the Year Award
BU
08:03aCybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. Announces New Members to its Board of Directors
BU
08:03aClearfield to Present at Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 16, 2021
BU
08:03aXalud Therapeutics Appoints Charles Triano as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:03aRansomware Index Spotlight Report Reveals Steady Increase in Sophistication and Volume of New Ransomware Vulnerabilities and Families in Q3 2021
BU
08:03aTitomic to Introduce Large Scale Cold Spray Manufacturing to the United States with US-Based Triton Systems
BU
08:03aGriffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe

HOT NEWS