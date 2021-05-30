Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited Financial Statements For the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 ("FY2021") PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Group FY2021 FY2020 Change US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 88,599 188,641 (53.0) Cost of sales (86,293) (165,071) (47.7) Gross Profit 2,306 23,570 (90.2) Other income 2,958 623 nm Administrative expenses (10,446) (10,907) (4.2) Other operating expenses (2,106) (2,090) 0.8 Finance costs (17,464) (40,118) (56.5) Share of results of associate 8,216 196 nm Operating loss from ordinary activities (16,536) (28,726) (42.4) Exceptional Items (8,517) (103,611) (91.8) Loss before tax (25,053) (132,337) (81.1) Income tax 91 (4,583) nm Loss for the year (24,962) (136,920) (81.8) Note: nm - Not Meaningful 1

1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (cont'd) Group FY2021 FY2020 US$'000 US$'000 Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (23,011) (134,937) Non-controlling interests (1,951) (1,983) Total (24,962) (136,920) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 107 (39) Actuarial (loss) gain on post-employment benefit obligation (442) (124) Total comprehensive loss for the year (25,297) (137,083) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the Company (23,346) (135,100) Non-controlling interests (1,951) (1,983) Total (25,297) (137,083) Note: nm - Not Meaningful Change % (82.9) (1.6) (81.8) nm nm (81.5) (82.7) (1.6) (81.5) 2

1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Net loss for the period is determined after charging/(crediting) the following: Group FY2021 FY2020 US$'000 US$'000 Loss allowance / (Write back) for trade and other receivables 121 (560) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 15,101 53,481 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 13,054 17,857 Bad debts written off 119 67 Prepayments written off - 20,941 Finance costs 17,464 40,118 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (1,460) 764 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,150) (485) Fair value loss of derivative financial instruments 1,713 3,417 Provision for employee benefits 588 186 Share of results of associate (8,216) (196) Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 53,098 Compensation for late delivery of vessels and cancellation of project - 26,155 Compensation to a vendor for past dispute settlement 8,517 - Over provision of prior years' tax expense (1,904) - 3

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Statements of Financial Position Group Company 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,713 30,390 1,777 619 Trade receivables 7,428 35,563 2 2 Other receivables 10,094 23,688 339,973 295,632 Inventories 725 5,855 - - Contract assets - 913 - - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive 31,729 - income 31,729 - Derivative financial instruments - 5,130 - - Total current assets 56,689 133,268 341,752 296,253 Non-current assets Monies pledged with banks 699 699 - - Property, plant and equipment 68,233 816,712 39 52 Right-of-use assets 600 25,863 - - Subsidiaries - - 404 154 Associate 175,598 14,843 - - Total non-current assets 245,130 858,117 443 206 Total assets 301,819 991,385 342,195 296,459 4

