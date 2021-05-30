|
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED
Unaudited Financial Statements
For the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 ("FY2021")
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding
period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
FY2021
FY2020
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
88,599
188,641
(53.0)
Cost of sales
(86,293)
(165,071)
(47.7)
Gross Profit
2,306
23,570
(90.2)
Other income
2,958
623
nm
Administrative expenses
(10,446)
(10,907)
(4.2)
Other operating expenses
(2,106)
(2,090)
0.8
Finance costs
(17,464)
(40,118)
(56.5)
Share of results of associate
8,216
196
nm
Operating loss from ordinary activities
(16,536)
(28,726)
(42.4)
Exceptional Items
(8,517)
(103,611)
(91.8)
Loss before tax
(25,053)
(132,337)
(81.1)
Income tax
91
(4,583)
nm
Loss for the year
(24,962)
(136,920)
(81.8)
Note: nm - Not Meaningful
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (cont'd)
Group
FY2021
FY2020
US$'000
US$'000
Loss for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(23,011)
(134,937)
Non-controlling interests
(1,951)
(1,983)
Total
(24,962)
(136,920)
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
107
(39)
Actuarial (loss) gain on post-employment benefit obligation
(442)
(124)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(25,297)
(137,083)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
Owners of the Company
(23,346)
(135,100)
Non-controlling interests
(1,951)
(1,983)
Total
(25,297)
(137,083)
Note: nm - Not Meaningful
Change
%
(82.9)
(1.6)
(81.8)
nm nm
(81.5)
(82.7)
(1.6)
(81.5)
1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the
corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Net loss for the period is determined after charging/(crediting) the following:
Group
FY2021
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of
the immediately preceding financial year.
Statements of Financial Position
Group
|
|
31 March
31 March
|
|
2021
2020
2021
2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
|
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,713
30,390
1,777
619
Trade receivables
7,428
35,563
2
2
Other receivables
10,094
23,688
339,973
295,632
Inventories
725
5,855
-
-
Contract assets
-
913
-
-
Financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
31,729
income
31,729
-
Derivative financial instruments
-
5,130
-
-
Total current assets
56,689
133,268
341,752
296,253
Non-current assets
Monies pledged with banks
699
699
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
68,233
816,712
39
52
Right-of-use assets
600
25,863
-
-
Subsidiaries
-
-
404
154
Associate
175,598
14,843
-
-
Total non-current assets
245,130
858,117
443
206
Total assets
301,819
991,385
342,195
296,459
