Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

05/30/2021 | 05:26am EDT
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 ("FY2021")

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding

period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

FY2021

FY2020

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

88,599

188,641

(53.0)

Cost of sales

(86,293)

(165,071)

(47.7)

Gross Profit

2,306

23,570

(90.2)

Other income

2,958

623

nm

Administrative expenses

(10,446)

(10,907)

(4.2)

Other operating expenses

(2,106)

(2,090)

0.8

Finance costs

(17,464)

(40,118)

(56.5)

Share of results of associate

8,216

196

nm

Operating loss from ordinary activities

(16,536)

(28,726)

(42.4)

Exceptional Items

(8,517)

(103,611)

(91.8)

Loss before tax

(25,053)

(132,337)

(81.1)

Income tax

91

(4,583)

nm

Loss for the year

(24,962)

(136,920)

(81.8)

Note: nm - Not Meaningful

1

1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (cont'd)

Group

FY2021

FY2020

US$'000

US$'000

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(23,011)

(134,937)

Non-controlling interests

(1,951)

(1,983)

Total

(24,962)

(136,920)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

107

(39)

Actuarial (loss) gain on post-employment benefit obligation

(442)

(124)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(25,297)

(137,083)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Owners of the Company

(23,346)

(135,100)

Non-controlling interests

(1,951)

(1,983)

Total

(25,297)

(137,083)

Note: nm - Not Meaningful

Change

%

(82.9)

(1.6)

(81.8)

nm nm

(81.5)

(82.7)

(1.6)

(81.5)

2

1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the

corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Net loss for the period is determined after charging/(crediting) the following:

Group

FY2021

FY2020

US$'000

US$'000

Loss allowance / (Write back) for trade and other receivables

121

(560)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

15,101

53,481

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

13,054

17,857

Bad debts written off

119

67

Prepayments written off

-

20,941

Finance costs

17,464

40,118

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(1,460)

764

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,150)

(485)

Fair value loss of derivative financial instruments

1,713

3,417

Provision for employee benefits

588

186

Share of results of associate

(8,216)

(196)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

53,098

Compensation for late delivery of vessels and cancellation of project

-

26,155

Compensation to a vendor for past dispute settlement

8,517

-

Over provision of prior years' tax expense

(1,904)

-

3

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of

the immediately preceding financial year.

Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,713

30,390

1,777

619

Trade receivables

7,428

35,563

2

2

Other receivables

10,094

23,688

339,973

295,632

Inventories

725

5,855

-

-

Contract assets

-

913

-

-

Financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

31,729

-

income

31,729

-

Derivative financial instruments

-

5,130

-

-

Total current assets

56,689

133,268

341,752

296,253

Non-current assets

Monies pledged with banks

699

699

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

68,233

816,712

39

52

Right-of-use assets

600

25,863

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

404

154

Associate

175,598

14,843

-

-

Total non-current assets

245,130

858,117

443

206

Total assets

301,819

991,385

342,195

296,459

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vallianz Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
