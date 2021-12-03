Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

12/03/2021 | 10:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 197903888Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic ofSingapore)

ANNOUNCEMENTOF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2019

Introduction

  1. Pursuant to the SGX-ST Listing Rules, the Company was supposed to release the unaudited financial results
    ("Unaudited Financial Results") for the financial year ended 31 January 2019 ("FY2019") in or around March 2019. It was around then, however, the Company's former auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP ("DT"), highlighted certain matters ("Audit Matters") to the then Audit Committee ("AC") during the course of its statutory audit for FY2019 ("FY2019 Audit").1 Consequently, this triggered a special audit when the Company was directed by SGX Regco to appoint a special auditor to investigate these Audit Matters. In
    April 2019, RSM Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd ("RSM") was appointed as Special Auditors.2 The FY2019 Audit was also suspended.
  2. Shortly after the Audit Matters were raised by DT, the Company had undergone significant changes in its
    Board composition which saw the concurrent resignation of three former independent directors ("IDs") in
    March 2019 and the suspension of the former Executive Chairman in or around June 2019. The latest changes being the resignation of two IDs on 15 September 2021.3 The Company is still in the process of appointing two new IDs to fill the vacancy resulted from these recent resignations.
  3. Since their appointment in April 2019, RSM commenced work and issued its Special Audit Report ("SAR") on 1 September 2020. A copy of the executive summary of the SAR ("ES-SAR") was published by the
    Company on the SGXNet on the same day. The Board noted that there were certain internal control lapses and some purported "round-trip" trading transactions (for which the Special Auditors did not find any conclusive evidence that they were indeed round-tripping). Further, the Board is also pleased to note that the Group was not involved in any allegations of fraud.
  4. Upon the release of the ES-SAR, the Company requested DT to urgently resume and complete its FY2019 Audit so that we could present such audited financial statements to the shareholders at a general meeting. However, DT raised certain issues (concerning mainly their alleged outstanding fees for FY2019 Audit and potential threat to audit independence) which eventually led to the change of auditors from DT to Crowe Horwath First Trust LLP ("Crowe"). Crowe was appointed on 17 November 2021.4
  5. In view of the long lapse of time amounting to more than 2.5 years, and the disruptions engendered by changes in the Board's composition and the management team, coupled with the adverse effect brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the incumbent Management and Board of Directors have encountered significant challenges in preparing the FY2019 Unaudited Financial Results. While the FY2019 financials
    (and FY2020's and FY2021's, for that matter) (including the Audit Matters as highlighted by DT) were essentially under the watch of the former management and Board, the incumbent Management and Board of Directors are committed to completing and releasing the same as soon as practicable. In doing so, the Management and Board of Directors have exercised significant judgments by taking a prudent and pragmatic approach with a reasonable dose of commercial reality and efficacy.
  6. Shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take, should consult their legal, financial, tax or other professional advisers. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the trading suspension of the Company's shares will continue and will only be lifted after the Company has submitted
  1. See Company's Announcement on SGXNet dated 29 March 2019.
  2. See Company's Announcement on SGXNet dated 23 April 2019.
  3. See Company's Announcements on SGXNet dated 16 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.
  4. See Company's Announcements on SGXNet dated 6 October 2021, 2 November 2021 and 17 November 2021 as well as Company's Circular dated 2 November 2021 for more details of the changes in the appointment of auditors.

1

a trading resumption proposal pursuant to Rule 1304 of the Listing Manual and upon fulfilment of the conditions required by SGX RegCo, and SGX RegCo indicating that it has no objections to the resumption proposal.

Part I Information required for announcements of quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half year and Full year results

1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Unaudited

Audited

Change

Financial Year

Financial Year

%

Ended

Ended

+/-

31.01.19

31.01.18

S$'000

S$'000

Revenue

8,585

14,912

-42

Cost of sales

(3,877)

(6,311)

-38

Gross profit

4,708

8,601

-45

Other income:

Interest income

19

29

-34

Other income and gains

112

470

76

Expenses and Losses:

Marketing and distribution costs

(6,243)

(6,636)

-6

General and administrative and other operating

(2,455)

(2,288)

7

expenses

Finance costs

(89)

(54)

65

Loss on deemed disposal of subsidiary

(438)

-

Impairment loss on associate

(1,058)

-

Impairment loss on non-trade receivables

(768)

-

Share of results of associate

(422)

-

(Loss)/ Profit before tax

(6,634)

122

N.M.

Income tax expense

-

(115)

N.M.

(Loss)/ Profit for year

(6,634)

7

N.M.

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Foreign currency translation

(44)

26

N.M.

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Effect of deferred tax on revaluation reserve

57

(30)

N.M.

Revaluation of leasehold property

(334)

178

N.M.

Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year,

(321)

174

N.M.

net of tax

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year

(6,955)

181

N.M.

(Loss)/ Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(6,633)

53

N.M.

Non-controlling interest

(1)

(46)

-98

(6,634)

7

N.M.

2

1(a) (continued)

Unaudited

Audited

Change

Financial Year

Financial Year

%

Ended

Ended

+/-

31.01.19

31.01.18

S$'000

S$'000

Total comprehensive (loss)/ income attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

(6,954)

227

N.M.

Non-controlling interest

(1)

(46)

-98

(6,955)

181

N.M.

N.M.: Not Meaningful

Other than as presented and disclosed in the statement of comprehensive income, loss / profit before tax is arrived after charging/(crediting):

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Change

Financial Year

Financial Year

%

Ended

Ended

+/-

31.01.19

31.01.18

S$'000

S$'000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

427

413

3

Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment

655

67

878

Property, plant and equipment written off

104

191

-46

Write-off of and allowance for inventories

134

31

332

Interest expense

89

54

65

License fee income

-

(414)

N.M.

Foreign exchange loss/ (gain)

20

(29)

N.M.

N.M.: Not Meaningful

3

1 (b)(i) A balance sheet (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the period of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.01.19

31.01.18

31.01.19

31.01.18

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

(restated)

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,406

2,465

-

-

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

4,073

13,366

Amount due from subsidiary

-

-

570

-

Other receivables

892

442

-

-

Deferred tax assets

-

117

-

-

2,298

3,024

4,643

13,366

Current assets

Inventories

2,122

3,198

-

-

Trade receivables

58

2,791

-

-

Other receivables

2,851

1,661

23

204

Cash and cash equivalents

1,367

5,094

51

3,420

6,398

12,744

74

3,624

Total assets

8,696

15,768

4,717

16,990

Equity and liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

373

253

-

-

Other payables and accruals

187

517

115

79

Provisions

243

279

-

-

Amount due to subsidiaries

-

-

-

8,162

Loans and borrowings

3,400

3,400

-

-

Finance Lease

18

16

-

-

4,221

4,465

115

8,241

Net current assets / (liabilities)

2,177

8,279

(41)

(4,617)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

9

25

-

-

Provision for reinstatements

228

-

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

100

231

-

-

337

256

-

-

Total liabilities

4,558

4,721

115

8,241

Net assets

4,138

11,047

4,602

8,749

Share capital, reserves and non-

controlling interest

Share capital

14,250

14,250

14,250

14,250

Revaluation reserve

390

667

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve /

(18)

26

-

-

(deficit)

Accumulated losses

(10,483)

(3,850)

(9,648)

(5,501)

Equity attributable to owners of the

4,139

11,093

4,602

8,749

Company

Non-controlling interests

(1)

(46)

-

-

Total equity

4,138

11,047

4,602

8,749

Total equity and liabilities

8,696

15,768

4,717

16,990

4

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

  1. Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 31.01.19

As at 31.01.18

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Short-term bank

3,400

-

3,400

-

borrowings

Finance lease liabilities

18

-

16

-

3,418

-

3,416

-

  1. Amount repayable after one year

As at 31.01.19

As at 31.01.18

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Finance lease liabilities

9

-

25

-

  1. Details of any collateral
    Short-term bank borrowings were secured by:
    1. Legal mortgage over a subsidiary's leasehold property;
    2. Corporate guarantee given by another subsidiary of the Company; and
    3. Standby letter of credit issued by a financial institution in China that was supported by a company connected with the former Chairman and executive director of the Company.

Finance lease liabilities are secured by the lessors' title to the leased assets.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Camsing Healthcare Limited published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 03:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10aBitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176
RE
01:09aLIFE SCIENCES : Vavilov And The New Regulatory Environment
AQ
12:46aBitcoin last down 12.7% at $46,946.11; ether last down 10.3% at $3,786.47
RE
12:42aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Change Management for Artificial Intelligence Adoption
PU
12:02aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Replacement of Water Proofing Treatment of Various Buildings in Township and Factory Area during 2021-22
PU
12/03BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
GL
12/03PT KALBE FARMA TBK : Reach indi 4.0 award, kalbe prove digital transformation on all lines
PU
12/03Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
RE
12/03MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : For retailers, beer is the gift that keeps on giving
PU
12/03DeFine Joins Forces with the Dvision Network to Expand into Its Metaverse
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike
3Facebook’s struggle with Gateway Pundit highlights challenge of contain..
4Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176
5Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors

HOT NEWS