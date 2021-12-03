|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results
CAMSING HEALTHCARE LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 197903888Z)
(Incorporated in the Republic ofSingapore)
ANNOUNCEMENTOF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2019
Introduction
-
Pursuant to the SGX-ST Listing Rules, the Company was supposed to release the unaudited financial results
("Unaudited Financial Results") for the financial year ended 31 January 2019 ("FY2019") in or around March 2019. It was around then, however, the Company's former auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP ("DT"), highlighted certain matters ("Audit Matters") to the then Audit Committee ("AC") during the course of its statutory audit for FY2019 ("FY2019 Audit").1 Consequently, this triggered a special audit when the Company was directed by SGX Regco to appoint a special auditor to investigate these Audit Matters. In
April 2019, RSM Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd ("RSM") was appointed as Special Auditors.2 The FY2019 Audit was also suspended.
-
Shortly after the Audit Matters were raised by DT, the Company had undergone significant changes in its
Board composition which saw the concurrent resignation of three former independent directors ("IDs") in
March 2019 and the suspension of the former Executive Chairman in or around June 2019. The latest changes being the resignation of two IDs on 15 September 2021.3 The Company is still in the process of appointing two new IDs to fill the vacancy resulted from these recent resignations.
-
Since their appointment in April 2019, RSM commenced work and issued its Special Audit Report ("SAR") on 1 September 2020. A copy of the executive summary of the SAR ("ES-SAR") was published by the
Company on the SGXNet on the same day. The Board noted that there were certain internal control lapses and some purported "round-trip" trading transactions (for which the Special Auditors did not find any conclusive evidence that they were indeed round-tripping). Further, the Board is also pleased to note that the Group was not involved in any allegations of fraud.
-
Upon the release of the ES-SAR, the Company requested DT to urgently resume and complete its FY2019 Audit so that we could present such audited financial statements to the shareholders at a general meeting. However, DT raised certain issues (concerning mainly their alleged outstanding fees for FY2019 Audit and potential threat to audit independence) which eventually led to the change of auditors from DT to Crowe Horwath First Trust LLP ("Crowe"). Crowe was appointed on 17 November 2021.4
-
In view of the long lapse of time amounting to more than 2.5 years, and the disruptions engendered by changes in the Board's composition and the management team, coupled with the adverse effect brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the incumbent Management and Board of Directors have encountered significant challenges in preparing the FY2019 Unaudited Financial Results. While the FY2019 financials
(and FY2020's and FY2021's, for that matter) (including the Audit Matters as highlighted by DT) were essentially under the watch of the former management and Board, the incumbent Management and Board of Directors are committed to completing and releasing the same as soon as practicable. In doing so, the Management and Board of Directors have exercised significant judgments by taking a prudent and pragmatic approach with a reasonable dose of commercial reality and efficacy.
-
Shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take, should consult their legal, financial, tax or other professional advisers. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the trading suspension of the Company's shares will continue and will only be lifted after the Company has submitted
-
See Company's Announcement on SGXNet dated 29 March 2019.
-
See Company's Announcement on SGXNet dated 23 April 2019.
-
See Company's Announcements on SGXNet dated 16 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.
-
See Company's Announcements on SGXNet dated 6 October 2021, 2 November 2021 and 17 November 2021 as well as Company's Circular dated 2 November 2021 for more details of the changes in the appointment of auditors.
1
a trading resumption proposal pursuant to Rule 1304 of the Listing Manual and upon fulfilment of the conditions required by SGX RegCo, and SGX RegCo indicating that it has no objections to the resumption proposal.
Part I Information required for announcements of quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half year and Full year results
1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Change
|
|
|
Financial Year
|
|
Financial Year
|
%
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
+/-
|
|
|
31.01.19
|
31.01.18
|
|
|
|
S$'000
|
|
S$'000
|
|
Revenue
|
8,585
|
14,912
|
-42
|
Cost of sales
|
(3,877)
|
(6,311)
|
-38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
4,708
|
8,601
|
-45
|
Other income:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
19
|
29
|
-34
|
Other income and gains
|
112
|
470
|
76
|
Expenses and Losses:
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing and distribution costs
|
(6,243)
|
(6,636)
|
-6
|
General and administrative and other operating
|
(2,455)
|
(2,288)
|
7
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Finance costs
|
(89)
|
(54)
|
65
|
Loss on deemed disposal of subsidiary
|
(438)
|
-
|
|
Impairment loss on associate
|
(1,058)
|
-
|
|
Impairment loss on non-trade receivables
|
(768)
|
-
|
|
Share of results of associate
|
(422)
|
|
-
|
|
(Loss)/ Profit before tax
|
(6,634)
|
122
|
N.M.
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
(115)
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/ Profit for year
|
(6,634)
|
7
|
N.M.
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/ income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(44)
|
|
26
|
N.M.
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of deferred tax on revaluation reserve
|
57
|
|
(30)
|
N.M.
|
Revaluation of leasehold property
|
(334)
|
|
178
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year,
|
(321)
|
174
|
N.M.
|
net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year
|
(6,955)
|
181
|
N.M.
|
(Loss)/ Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
(6,633)
|
53
|
N.M.
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(1)
|
|
(46)
|
-98
|
|
|
(6,634)
|
|
7
|
N.M.
2
|
1(a) (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Change
|
|
Financial Year
|
|
Financial Year
|
%
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
+/-
|
|
31.01.19
|
31.01.18
|
|
|
S$'000
|
|
S$'000
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/ income attributable
|
|
|
|
|
to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
(6,954)
|
227
|
N.M.
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(1)
|
(46)
|
-98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,955)
|
181
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
N.M.: Not Meaningful
Other than as presented and disclosed in the statement of comprehensive income, loss / profit before tax is arrived after charging/(crediting):
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Change
|
|
Financial Year
|
Financial Year
|
%
|
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
+/-
|
|
31.01.19
|
31.01.18
|
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
427
|
413
|
3
|
Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
|
655
|
67
|
878
|
Property, plant and equipment written off
|
104
|
191
|
-46
|
Write-off of and allowance for inventories
|
134
|
31
|
332
|
Interest expense
|
89
|
54
|
65
|
License fee income
|
-
|
(414)
|
N.M.
|
Foreign exchange loss/ (gain)
|
20
|
(29)
|
N.M.
N.M.: Not Meaningful
3
1 (b)(i) A balance sheet (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the period of the immediately preceding financial year
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
31.01.19
|
|
31.01.18
|
31.01.19
|
|
|
31.01.18
|
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,406
|
|
2,465
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Investment in subsidiary
|
-
|
|
-
|
4,073
|
|
|
13,366
|
Amount due from subsidiary
|
-
|
|
-
|
570
|
|
|
-
|
Other receivables
|
892
|
|
442
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
|
117
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
3,024
|
4,643
|
|
|
13,366
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
2,122
|
|
3,198
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Trade receivables
|
58
|
|
2,791
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Other receivables
|
2,851
|
|
1,661
|
23
|
|
|
204
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,367
|
|
5,094
|
|
51
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
6,398
|
|
12,744
|
|
74
|
|
|
3,624
|
Total assets
|
8,696
|
|
15,768
|
4,717
|
|
|
16,990
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
373
|
|
253
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Other payables and accruals
|
187
|
|
517
|
115
|
|
|
79
|
Provisions
|
243
|
|
279
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Amount due to subsidiaries
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
8,162
|
Loans and borrowings
|
3,400
|
|
3,400
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Finance Lease
|
18
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,221
|
|
4,465
|
|
115
|
|
|
8,241
|
Net current assets / (liabilities)
|
2,177
|
|
8,279
|
(41)
|
|
|
(4,617)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
9
|
|
25
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Provision for reinstatements
|
228
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
100
|
|
231
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
337
|
|
256
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
4,558
|
|
4,721
|
|
115
|
|
|
8,241
|
Net assets
|
4,138
|
|
11,047
|
4,602
|
|
|
8,749
|
Share capital, reserves and non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
14,250
|
|
14,250
|
14,250
|
|
|
14,250
|
Revaluation reserve
|
390
|
|
667
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation reserve /
|
(18)
|
|
26
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated losses
|
(10,483)
|
|
(3,850)
|
|
(9,648)
|
|
|
(5,501)
|
Equity attributable to owners of the
|
4,139
|
|
11,093
|
4,602
|
|
|
8,749
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1)
|
|
(46)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total equity
|
4,138
|
|
11,047
|
|
4,602
|
|
|
8,749
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
8,696
|
|
15,768
|
|
4,717
|
|
|
16,990
4
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
-
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
|
|
As at 31.01.19
|
|
|
As at 31.01.18
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
Short-term bank
|
3,400
|
|
-
|
3,400
|
-
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
18
|
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,418
|
|
-
|
|
3,416
|
-
-
Amount repayable after one year
|
|
As at 31.01.19
|
|
As at 31.01.18
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
|
S$'000
|
S$'000
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
9
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Details of any collateral
Short-term bank borrowings were secured by:
-
-
Legal mortgage over a subsidiary's leasehold property;
-
Corporate guarantee given by another subsidiary of the Company; and
-
Standby letter of credit issued by a financial institution in China that was supported by a company connected with the former Chairman and executive director of the Company.
Finance lease liabilities are secured by the lessors' title to the leased assets.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Camsing Healthcare Limited published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 03:11:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|