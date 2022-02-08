Financial Venture Studio Hires Fortune 40 Under 40 Alumna and Former Azlo Founder Cameron Peake as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Venture Studio (FVS), the country’s premier seed stage fintech venture capital firm, today announced the hiring of Cameron Peake. Peake will serve as a Partner, where she will help identify and support early founders to build the world’s best fintech companies.



Peake is an entrepreneurial leader who has launched, built, and scaled fintech companies around the world. Previously, she was the CEO and Co-Founder of Azlo, a leading digital banking platform for small businesses in the US. There, she grew the company to 150 employees, $1B in deposits, supported the financial and business needs of hundreds of thousands of small entrepreneurs, and was recognized as one of Fortune Magazine’s 40 under 40 for her work to deliver financial services to businesses impacted by COVID. Peake started her career in emerging markets, helping to launch mobile money and banking products in countries including Haiti, Indonesia, the Philippines and Zimbabwe.

This move makes Peake the most recent former founder to join a fintech VC in the last year. Her background as a founder is vital in identifying new and innovative products and supporting founders on their journey.

“The biggest reason why I decided to join Financial Venture Studio is because of just how close they are to their founders,” says Peake. “Unlike many other funds, FVS works with founders in the trenches – providing both strategic and operational support – that can have a meaningful impact on how these companies launch and grow. I think this deep engagement is especially important in a complicated industry like fintech. As a founder myself, this is everything I could've asked for from an investor, and I’m elated to be a part of the team.”

In addition to this new hire, FVS has also been following founders into new categories of innovation, including next generation B2B and infrastructure tools, with a focus on Web3 and crypto. This year, the firm will focus on diversifying and expanding both their investments and services to founders and portfolio companies. Bringing Peake on board was the first natural step in the progression.

“Our primary goal as investors is to help our founders move faster,” says Ryan Falvey, Managing Partner and Co Founder of Financial Venture Studio. “To have someone like Cameron, who is both a founder herself and has a vast network across the financial services ecosystem, is critical to our work. She brings a perspective that no one else here can, and we value her insight immensely. We are more to our portfolio companies than just a check – we elevate them to the next phase of their growth. Cameron will help our portfolio companies and FVS scale over the coming years.”

Financial Venture Studio is on a mission to help entrepreneurs build the world's best fintech companies. We help early stage startup founders get to market quickly, grow rapidly, and build an enduring market presence. Beyond capital, the firm provides operational experience, leadership support, and access to the typically closed financial services ecosystem.

