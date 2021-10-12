In the EU countries, the compilation of financial accounts is governed by the European System of Accounts (ESA), a binding regulation ensuring internal consistency and international comparability of the accounts and tables compiled. A new European standard, ESA 2010, was approved in 2013. The CNB has been published quarterly financial accounts under the new methodology since October 2014. Back data since 2004 are available in the ARAD database.

The fundamental methodological document is Regulation (EU) No. 549/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 May 2013, on the European system of national and regional accounts (pdf, 6.3 MB) in the European Union. Eurostat has developed a special "Manual on the Changes between ESA 95 and ESA 2010 (pdf, 1.1 MB) " for the majority of the most important changes in methodology. This manual provides a guide to the practical implementation of the general methodological recommendations. Consistency between external and national macroeconomic statistics should be ensured by a parallel transition to the new BPM6 methodological standard for compilation of the balance of payments, which is almost entirely harmonised in terms of methodology with ESA 2010.

ESA 2010 differs from the previous version in both scope and concept. The changes to the financial accounts relate to both to the financial balance sheet (deeper classification of institutional sectors, changes in the scope and structure of financial assets) and to the flow accounts (specification of financial transactions and other flows). The complexity of the financial linkages and the breadth of their coverage in the quarterly financial accounts statistics put considerable demands on data sources. The high need for input data can be covered largely by partial statistics or additional sources, but full coverage is impossible and estimates are unavoidable. As ESA 2010 is of a rather general nature, the Czech National Bank has therefore worked out a more detailed methodology taking into account the data sources available in the Czech Republic and the national legal environment. A user version of this methodology is available to the public (see the link below).