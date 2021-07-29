Financial and Operating data tables

Log in
07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
This financial summary regarding financial information for Q1 2021 results (the "Financial Summary") has been prepared by Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A. (the "Company") solely for information purposes and may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries and joint venture companies (together, the "Group"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of the Company's or any other member of the Group's markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's or any other member of the Group's competitors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Company and its affiliates or the industry to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in this Financial Summary by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. Undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. No statement in this Financial Summary is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast. All information in this Financial Summary is subject to updating, revision, verification, correction, completion, amendment and may change materially and without notice. The information contained in this Financial Summary should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and this Financial Summary does not intend to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update the information contained herein to reflect material developments which may occur after the date hereof, including changes in its business, business development strategy or any other unexpected circumstance. Certain financial and statistical information contained in this Financial Summary is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding. For avoidance of doubt, the information included in this Financial Summary has not been subject to a financial audit and includes alternative performance measures ("APMs"), which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, and which should be viewed as complementary to, rather than a substitute for, IFRS financial information. Such APMs are non-IFRS financial measures and have not been audited or reviewed, and are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS but are used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the business, operations and financial condition of the Group. This Financial Summary contains summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should be considered in conjunction with other public information regarding the Company that is available. This Financial Summary is for the exclusive use of the recipient and shall not be copied, reproduced or distributed (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other person nor should any other person act on it. While the Financial Summary has been prepared in good faith, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its subsidiaries or their respective advisers as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the Financial Summary or any other written or oral information made available to any recipient or its advisers and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. The information contained herein and any information provided under the Financial Summary does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company or any other member of the Group in any jurisdiction and none of this document, anything contained herein and any information provided at the Financial Summary shall form the basis of any investment activity or any offer or commitment whatsoever.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION Q2 2021 RESULTS
CONTENT
Financial summary
Operational Summary
Market Indicators
Capital Structure
Segments details
EEFF
Balance sheet
P&L
Cash flow statement
Financial Summary
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Unaudited figures)
Financial Summary
Financial Summary - € millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Upstream 217 171 62 250% 26% 388 227
Refining 79 8 (11) 792% 845% 87 84
Commercial 111 80 52 112% 38% 191 176
Chemicals 132 100 86 53% 32% 231 165
Corporation (20) (35) (9) 127% (42)% (56) (19)
Clean CCS EBITDA 518 324 180 188% 60% 842 633
Clean CCS EBIT 317 155 (27) n.a 104% 472 219
Clean CCS Net Income 130 53 (93) 240% 143% 183 (8)
IFRS Net Income 262 75 (286) 192% 247% 337 (841)
Cash flow from operations before wc 454 309 86 426% 47% 763 439
Cash flow from operations 746 79 95 684% 846% 824 196
Accounting Capex (109) (104) (168) (35)% 5% (212) (328)
Growth (63) (56) (122) (48)% 12% (119) (232)
Maintenance & HSE (46) (47) (46) 0% (4)% (93) (96)
Free cash flow 644 (95) (87) 842% 780% 549 (236)
Free cash flow before wc movements 353 136 (96) 469% 160% 488 7
Net debt (a) 2,412 3,032 3,131 (23)% (20)% 2,412 3,131
Net debt to LTM CCS EBITDA (a) 1.9x 3.3x 2.0x (5)% (42)% 1.9x 2.0x
Liquidity (b) 4,495 4,485 4,524 (1)% 0% 4,495 4,524
(a) Excluding IFRS16 liabilities.
(b) Defined as cash on balance sheet and available credit facilities.

Operational Summary
OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW
(Unaudited figures)
Operational Overview Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Working interest crude production (kbopd) 76.9 76.1 76.0 1% 1% 76.5 80.0
Realized crude price($/bbl) 65.5 59.7 27.8 136% 10% 62.8 40.1
Upstream opex ($/boe) 9.0 9.1 10.3 (13)% (1)% 9.1 10.3
Refining output (mton) 5.2 4.2 4.4 18% 23% 9.4 9.8
Refining utilization (%) 81% 67% 74% 10% 20% 74% 81%
Refining margin ($/bbl) 4.9 2.1 1.7 186% 132% 3.6 3.5
Commercial product sales (mton) 3.8 3.6 3.0 30% 8% 7.4 7.3
Chemical product sales (kton) 732 715 691 6% 2% 1,447 1,416
Electricity production (GWh) 573 470 490 17% 22% 1,043 1,011
Natural gas sales (GWh) 7,639 8,493 6,199 23% (10)% 16,133 14,868
Installed renewable power capacity 28.9 28.9 28.9 - - 28.9 28.9

Market Indicators
MARKET INDICATORS
(Unaudited figures)
Market Indicators Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Dated Brent oil price ($/bbl) 68.8 60.9 29.2 136% 13% 64.9 39.7
Refining margin ($/bbl) 4.9 2.1 1.7 186% 132% 3.6 3.5
Dutch TTF Natural gas price (€/MWh) 24.8 18.5 5.3 365% 34% 21.6 7.5
Spanish pool price (€/MWh) 71.8 45.2 23.2 210% 59% 58.6 29.0
Average EUR/USD FX 1.21 1.20 1.10 9% 0% 1.21 1.10

Segments details
UPSTREAM DETAILS
(Unaudited figures)
Upstream Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Dated Brent oil price ($/bbl) 68.8 60.9 29.2 136% 13% 0.1302331878 64.9 39.7
Realized oil price ($/bbl) 65.5 59.7 27.8 136% 10% 0.0980303527 62.8 40.1
Crude Oil Sales (million bbl) 4.7 4.3 5.8 (19)% 10% 0.1010725448 9.1 10.4
Upstream opex ($/boe) 9.0 9.1 10.3 (13)% (1)% -0.0107558132 9.1 10.3
Net entitlement Crude Oil prod. (kbopd) 63.9 63.1 67.8 (6)% 1% 0.0125410228 63.5 70.5
Working interest crude production (kbopd) 76.9 76.1 76.0 1% 1% 0.010707527 76.5 80.0
Algeria 37.8 38.1 34.4 10% (1)% -0.0093024776 38.0 37.9
UAE 31.5 29.6 28.6 10% 6% 0.0648582353 30.6 27.5
LatAm 7.6 8.4 9.7 (21)% (9)% -0.0889865855 8.0 10.4
Other 0.0 0.0 3.4 (100)% (33)% -0.3291631857 0.0 4.2
Clean CCS EBITDA 217 171 62 250% 26% 0.2648622111 388 227 227
Growth capex (29) (28) (37) (23)% 1% 0.0054151859 (57) (84)
Mainenance capex (4) (5) (6) (27)% (24)% -0.2397277124 (10) (14)
REFINING DETAILS
(Unaudited figures)
Refining Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Refining output (mton) 5.2 4.2 4.4 18% 23% 9.7950248 9.4 9.8 9.8
Crude oil distilled (million of barrels) 36.1 29.8 32.5 11% 21% 71.2981845 65.9 71.3 71.3
Refining utilization (%) 81% 67% 74% 10% 20% -2.1871768 74% (19)% 81%
Refining margin ($/bbl) 4.9 2.1 1.7 186% 132% 3.5441779 3.6 3.5 3.5
Spanish pool price (€/MWh) 71.8 45.2 23.2 210% 59% 29.016467 58.6 29.0 29.0
Dutch TTF Natural gas price (€/MWh) 24.8 18.5 5.3 365% 34% 7.5380292238 21.6 7.5 7.5
Electricity production (GWh) 573 470 490 17% 22% 1011.045229 1,043 1,011 1,011
Natural Gas Sales (GWh) 7,639 8,493 6,199 23% (10)% 14867.9752346 16,133 14,868 14,868
Clean CCS EBITDA 79 8 (11) 792% 845% 84.0173593512 87 84.0173593512 84
Growth capex (20) (19) (39) (48)% 8% -81.1179667039 (39) -81.1179667039 (81)
Mainenance capex (22) (24) (25) (12)% (9)% -47.4433753561 (46) -47.4433753561 (47)
MARKETING DETAILS
(Unaudited figures)
Commercial Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Number of service stations 1,762 1,774 1,791 (2)% (1)% 1,762 1,791
Product sales (mton) 3.8 3.6 3.0 30% 8% 7.4 7.3
Clean CCS EBITDA 111 80 52 112% 38% 191 176
Growth capex (9) (5) (38) (76)% 79% (14) (44)
Mainenance capex (10) (8) (7) 31% 17% (18) (15)
CHEMICAL DETAILS
(Unaudited figures)
Chemicals Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Product sales (kton) 732 715 691 6% 2% 1,447 1,416
LAB / LABSA 170 163 177 (4)% 4% 332 349
Phenol / Acetone 385 414 380 1% (7)% 799 784
Solvents 177 138 134 32% 29% 315 283
Clean CCS EBITDA 132 100 86 53% 32% 231 165
Growth capex (3) (3) (6) (55)% (12)% (6) (21)
Mainenance capex (8) (8) (5) 52% (3)% (16) (17)

Capital Structure
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
(Unaudited figures)
€ millions (unless otherwise stated) Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20
Non-current bank borrowings 2,029 2,798 3,358
Current bank borrowings 127 145 685
Bonds 1,496 1,491 995
Cash (1,240) (1,401) (1,907)
Net debt excluding IFRS16 liabilities 2,412 3,032 3,131
IFRS16 liabilities 651 663 689
Net debt including IFRS16 liabilities 3,063 3,695 3,820
Net debt to LTM CCS EBITDA (a) 1.9x 3.3x 2.0x
Liquidity (b) 4,495 4,485 4,524
Average maturity of drawn debt (years) 4.1 4.0 4.3
Equity 4,430 4,158 4,297
Capital employed(a) 6,842 7,190 7,428
Gearing ratio (%) (a) 35% 42% 42%
Return on capital employed (%) 4% 1% 5%
(a) Excluding IFRS 16 impact
(b) Defined as cash on balance sheet and available credit facilities.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Balance sheet
BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited figures)
Assets - € Millions Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20
Non-current assets
Intangible assets including goodwill 658 0.0 768 651
Property, plant and equipment 5,608 0.000 5,675 5,938
Right of use assets 632 0.0 647 680
Investments in associates and joint ventures 259 0.0 244 278
Non-current financial assets 95 0.0 137 159
Deferred tax assets 921 0.0 938 921
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,173 0 8,409 8,627
Current assets
Inventories 1,834 0 1,594 1,306
Trade and other receivables 2,059 0 1,729 1,145
Current income tax assets 10 0.0 19 87
Other current financial assets 167 0.0 126 178
Other current assets 179 0.0 147 155
Cash and cash equivalents 1,240 0 1,401 1,907
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,489 0 5,016 4,778
TOTAL ASSETS 13,662 0 13,425 13,406
Equity & Liabilities - € Millions Q2'21 Q1'21 Q2'20
Equity
Total equity attributable to shareholds of the parent 4,332 0 4,068 4,207
Total non-controlling interests 98 0 90 89
TOTAL EQUITY 4,430 0 4,158 4,297
Non-current liabilities
Bonds, obligations and similar issuances 1,489 0 1,488 991
Bank borrowings 2,029 0 2,798 3,358
Long-term lease 544 0 549 578
Other non-current financial liabilities 136 0 46 204
Deferred tax liabilities 549 0 538 450
Other non-current liabilities 544 0 576 530
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,291 0 5,995 6,111
Current liabilities
Bonds, obligations and similar issuances 8 0 3 3
Bank borrowings 127 0 145 685
Short-term lease 107 0 113 111
Trade and other payables 2,665 0 2,206 1,574
Current income tax liabilities 90 279 63
Other current liabilities 944 0 526 0
Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 0 0 0 562
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,941 0 3,272 2,998
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 13,662 0 13,425 13,406

P&L

Cash flow statement
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited figures)
0
Cash Flows from operating activities - € Millions < Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
Profit before tax from continuing operations 481 153 (267) 280% 214% 634 (994)
Depreciation and amortisation charge and impairment losses 167 185 330 (49)% (10)% 352 853
Change in operating allowances 1 (45) (175) 101% 102% (44) 291
Finance income and costs 37 26 31 19% 42% 64 83
Other changes 23 (21) 45 -49% 210% 1 62
Cash flows from operating activities before change in operating working capital 709 298 (36) n.a 138% 1,007 295
Changes in operating working capital 91 (217) 210 (57)% 142% (126) 83
Operational interest paid/received 0 0 0 (75)% n.a 0 0
Dividends received 1 0 4 34% n.a 1 4
Income tax paid (55) (2) (83) 32% n.a (58) (186)
Other cash flows from operating activities (54) (2) (79) 32% n.a (57) (182)
Total cash flows generated from operating activities 746 79 95 684% 846% 824 196
Cash Flows used in investing activities - € Millions Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
PAYMENTS
Intangible assets (14) (8) (7) (100)% (75)% (22) (13)
Property, plant and equipment (94) (167) (145) 35% 44% (262) (382)
Financial assets
Grants received and acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 1 1 (34) 103% 0% 2 (39)
Total payments (107) (174) (186) 42% 39% (282) (435)
Total collections 6 0 4 50% n.a 6 3
Total cash flows from investing activities (101) (174) (182) 45% 42% (276) (432)
Cash Flows from financing activities - € Millions Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Variation vs. YTD YTD
Q2'20 Q1'21 2021 2020
DIVIDENDS PAID:
To shareholders of the Parents 0 0 (30) 100% n.a 0 (30)
To minority interests 0 0 0 n.a n.a 0 0
Total dividends paid 0 0 (30) 100% n.a 0 (30)
Proceeds from borrowings 88 102 1,243 (93)% (14)% 190 2,244
Repayment of borrowings (851) 92 (240) (255)% n.a (759) (517)
Debt interest payment (13) (26) (11) (15)% 52% (39) (46)
Payments Principal and Interests IFRS - 16 (35) (30) (37) 7% (15)% (65) (67)
Total cash flows from bank borrowings (811) 138 955 (185)% (695)% (673) 1,613
Total cash flows from financing activities (811) 138 925 (188)% (695)% (673) 1,583
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (167) 43 838 (120)% (488)% (124) 1,346
Effect of exchange rate changes 6 0 0 n.a n.a 6 (1)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,401 1,358 1,069 31% 3% 1,358 561
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,240 1,401 1,907 35% (11)% 1,240 1,907

CEPSA - Compañía Española de Petróleos SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
