Financial and Operating data tables
This financial summary regarding financial information for Q1 2021 results (the "Financial Summary") has been prepared by Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A. (the "Company") solely for information purposes and may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries and joint venture companies (together, the "Group"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of the Company's or any other member of the Group's markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's or any other member of the Group's competitors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Company and its affiliates or the industry to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in this Financial Summary by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. Undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. No statement in this Financial Summary is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast. All information in this Financial Summary is subject to updating, revision, verification, correction, completion, amendment and may change materially and without notice. The information contained in this Financial Summary should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and this Financial Summary does not intend to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update the information contained herein to reflect material developments which may occur after the date hereof, including changes in its business, business development strategy or any other unexpected circumstance. Certain financial and statistical information contained in this Financial Summary is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding. For avoidance of doubt, the information included in this Financial Summary has not been subject to a financial audit and includes alternative performance measures ("APMs"), which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, and which should be viewed as complementary to, rather than a substitute for, IFRS financial information. Such APMs are non-IFRS financial measures and have not been audited or reviewed, and are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS but are used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the business, operations and financial condition of the Group. This Financial Summary contains summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should be considered in conjunction with other public information regarding the Company that is available. This Financial Summary is for the exclusive use of the recipient and shall not be copied, reproduced or distributed (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other person nor should any other person act on it. While the Financial Summary has been prepared in good faith, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its subsidiaries or their respective advisers as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the Financial Summary or any other written or oral information made available to any recipient or its advisers and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. The information contained herein and any information provided under the Financial Summary does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company or any other member of the Group in any jurisdiction and none of this document, anything contained herein and any information provided at the Financial Summary shall form the basis of any investment activity or any offer or commitment whatsoever.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION Q2 2021 RESULTS
|
Financial summary
Operational Summary
Market Indicators
Capital Structure
Segments details
EEFF
Balance sheet
P&L
Cash flow statement
Financial Summary
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Unaudited figures)
Financial Summary
Financial Summary - € millions (unless otherwise stated)
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Upstream
|
217
|
171
|
62
|
250%
|
26%
|
388
|
227
|
Refining
|
79
|
8
|
(11)
|
792%
|
845%
|
87
|
84
|
Commercial
|
111
|
80
|
52
|
112%
|
38%
|
191
|
176
|
Chemicals
|
132
|
100
|
86
|
53%
|
32%
|
231
|
165
|
Corporation
|
(20)
|
(35)
|
(9)
|
127%
|
(42)%
|
(56)
|
(19)
|
Clean CCS EBITDA
|
518
|
324
|
180
|
188%
|
60%
|
842
|
633
|
Clean CCS EBIT
|
317
|
155
|
(27)
|
n.a
|
104%
|
472
|
219
|
Clean CCS Net Income
|
130
|
53
|
(93)
|
240%
|
143%
|
183
|
(8)
|
IFRS Net Income
|
262
|
75
|
(286)
|
192%
|
247%
|
337
|
(841)
|
Cash flow from operations before wc
|
454
|
309
|
86
|
426%
|
47%
|
763
|
439
|
Cash flow from operations
|
746
|
79
|
95
|
684%
|
846%
|
824
|
196
|
Accounting Capex
|
(109)
|
(104)
|
(168)
|
(35)%
|
5%
|
(212)
|
(328)
|
Growth
|
(63)
|
(56)
|
(122)
|
(48)%
|
12%
|
(119)
|
(232)
|
Maintenance & HSE
|
(46)
|
(47)
|
(46)
|
0%
|
(4)%
|
(93)
|
(96)
|
Free cash flow
|
644
|
(95)
|
(87)
|
842%
|
780%
|
549
|
(236)
|
Free cash flow before wc movements
|
353
|
136
|
(96)
|
469%
|
160%
|
488
|
7
|
Net debt (a)
|
2,412
|
3,032
|
3,131
|
(23)%
|
(20)%
|
2,412
|
3,131
|
Net debt to LTM CCS EBITDA (a)
|
1.9x
|
3.3x
|
2.0x
|
(5)%
|
(42)%
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
Liquidity (b)
|
4,495
|
4,485
|
4,524
|
(1)%
|
0%
|
4,495
|
4,524
|
(a) Excluding IFRS16 liabilities.
|
(b) Defined as cash on balance sheet and available credit facilities.
Operational Summary
OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Operational Overview
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Working interest crude production (kbopd)
|
76.9
|
76.1
|
76.0
|
1%
|
1%
|
76.5
|
80.0
|
Realized crude price($/bbl)
|
65.5
|
59.7
|
27.8
|
136%
|
10%
|
62.8
|
40.1
|
Upstream opex ($/boe)
|
9.0
|
9.1
|
10.3
|
(13)%
|
(1)%
|
9.1
|
10.3
|
Refining output (mton)
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
18%
|
23%
|
9.4
|
9.8
|
Refining utilization (%)
|
81%
|
67%
|
74%
|
10%
|
20%
|
74%
|
81%
|
Refining margin ($/bbl)
|
4.9
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
186%
|
132%
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
Commercial product sales (mton)
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
30%
|
8%
|
7.4
|
7.3
|
Chemical product sales (kton)
|
732
|
715
|
691
|
6%
|
2%
|
1,447
|
1,416
|
Electricity production (GWh)
|
573
|
470
|
490
|
17%
|
22%
|
1,043
|
1,011
|
Natural gas sales (GWh)
|
7,639
|
8,493
|
6,199
|
23%
|
(10)%
|
16,133
|
14,868
|
Installed renewable power capacity
|
28.9
|
28.9
|
28.9
|
-
|
-
|
28.9
|
28.9
Market Indicators
MARKET INDICATORS
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Market Indicators
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Dated Brent oil price ($/bbl)
|
68.8
|
60.9
|
29.2
|
136%
|
13%
|
64.9
|
39.7
|
Refining margin ($/bbl)
|
4.9
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
186%
|
132%
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
Dutch TTF Natural gas price (€/MWh)
|
24.8
|
18.5
|
5.3
|
365%
|
34%
|
21.6
|
7.5
|
Spanish pool price (€/MWh)
|
71.8
|
45.2
|
23.2
|
210%
|
59%
|
58.6
|
29.0
|
Average EUR/USD FX
|
1.21
|
1.20
|
1.10
|
9%
|
0%
|
1.21
|
1.10
Segments details
UPSTREAM DETAILS
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Upstream Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated)
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Dated Brent oil price ($/bbl)
|
68.8
|
60.9
|
29.2
|
136%
|
13%
|
0.1302331878
|
64.9
|
39.7
|
Realized oil price ($/bbl)
|
65.5
|
59.7
|
27.8
|
136%
|
10%
|
0.0980303527
|
62.8
|
40.1
|
Crude Oil Sales (million bbl)
|
4.7
|
4.3
|
5.8
|
(19)%
|
10%
|
0.1010725448
|
9.1
|
10.4
|
Upstream opex ($/boe)
|
9.0
|
9.1
|
10.3
|
(13)%
|
(1)%
|
-0.0107558132
|
9.1
|
10.3
|
Net entitlement Crude Oil prod. (kbopd)
|
63.9
|
63.1
|
67.8
|
(6)%
|
1%
|
0.0125410228
|
63.5
|
70.5
|
Working interest crude production (kbopd)
|
76.9
|
76.1
|
76.0
|
1%
|
1%
|
0.010707527
|
76.5
|
80.0
|
Algeria
|
37.8
|
38.1
|
34.4
|
10%
|
(1)%
|
-0.0093024776
|
38.0
|
37.9
|
UAE
|
31.5
|
29.6
|
28.6
|
10%
|
6%
|
0.0648582353
|
30.6
|
27.5
|
LatAm
|
7.6
|
8.4
|
9.7
|
(21)%
|
(9)%
|
-0.0889865855
|
8.0
|
10.4
|
Other
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3.4
|
(100)%
|
(33)%
|
-0.3291631857
|
0.0
|
4.2
|
Clean CCS EBITDA
|
217
|
171
|
62
|
250%
|
26%
|
0.2648622111
|
388
|
227
|
227
|
Growth capex
|
(29)
|
(28)
|
(37)
|
(23)%
|
1%
|
0.0054151859
|
(57)
|
(84)
|
Mainenance capex
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(27)%
|
(24)%
|
-0.2397277124
|
(10)
|
(14)
|
REFINING DETAILS
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Refining Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated)
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Refining output (mton)
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
18%
|
23%
|
9.7950248
|
9.4
|
9.8
|
9.8
|
Crude oil distilled (million of barrels)
|
36.1
|
29.8
|
32.5
|
11%
|
21%
|
71.2981845
|
65.9
|
71.3
|
71.3
|
Refining utilization (%)
|
81%
|
67%
|
74%
|
10%
|
20%
|
-2.1871768
|
74%
|
(19)%
|
81%
|
Refining margin ($/bbl)
|
4.9
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
186%
|
132%
|
3.5441779
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
Spanish pool price (€/MWh)
|
71.8
|
45.2
|
23.2
|
210%
|
59%
|
29.016467
|
58.6
|
29.0
|
29.0
|
Dutch TTF Natural gas price (€/MWh)
|
24.8
|
18.5
|
5.3
|
365%
|
34%
|
7.5380292238
|
21.6
|
7.5
|
7.5
|
Electricity production (GWh)
|
573
|
470
|
490
|
17%
|
22%
|
1011.045229
|
1,043
|
1,011
|
1,011
|
Natural Gas Sales (GWh)
|
7,639
|
8,493
|
6,199
|
23%
|
(10)%
|
14867.9752346
|
16,133
|
14,868
|
14,868
|
Clean CCS EBITDA
|
79
|
8
|
(11)
|
792%
|
845%
|
84.0173593512
|
87
|
84.0173593512
|
84
|
Growth capex
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(39)
|
(48)%
|
8%
|
-81.1179667039
|
(39)
|
-81.1179667039
|
(81)
|
Mainenance capex
|
(22)
|
(24)
|
(25)
|
(12)%
|
(9)%
|
-47.4433753561
|
(46)
|
-47.4433753561
|
(47)
|
MARKETING DETAILS
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Commercial Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated)
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Number of service stations
|
1,762
|
1,774
|
1,791
|
(2)%
|
(1)%
|
1,762
|
1,791
|
Product sales (mton)
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
30%
|
8%
|
7.4
|
7.3
|
Clean CCS EBITDA
|
111
|
80
|
52
|
112%
|
38%
|
191
|
176
|
Growth capex
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
(38)
|
(76)%
|
79%
|
(14)
|
(44)
|
Mainenance capex
|
(10)
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
31%
|
17%
|
(18)
|
(15)
|
CHEMICAL DETAILS
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Chemicals Overview - € millions (unless otherwise stated)
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Product sales (kton)
|
732
|
715
|
691
|
6%
|
2%
|
1,447
|
1,416
|
LAB / LABSA
|
170
|
163
|
177
|
(4)%
|
4%
|
332
|
349
|
Phenol / Acetone
|
385
|
414
|
380
|
1%
|
(7)%
|
799
|
784
|
Solvents
|
177
|
138
|
134
|
32%
|
29%
|
315
|
283
|
Clean CCS EBITDA
|
132
|
100
|
86
|
53%
|
32%
|
231
|
165
|
Growth capex
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
(55)%
|
(12)%
|
(6)
|
(21)
|
Mainenance capex
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
52%
|
(3)%
|
(16)
|
(17)
Capital Structure
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
€ millions (unless otherwise stated)
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Non-current bank borrowings
|
2,029
|
2,798
|
3,358
|
Current bank borrowings
|
127
|
145
|
685
|
Bonds
|
1,496
|
1,491
|
995
|
Cash
|
(1,240)
|
(1,401)
|
(1,907)
|
Net debt excluding IFRS16 liabilities
|
2,412
|
3,032
|
3,131
|
IFRS16 liabilities
|
651
|
663
|
689
|
Net debt including IFRS16 liabilities
|
3,063
|
3,695
|
3,820
|
Net debt to LTM CCS EBITDA (a)
|
1.9x
|
3.3x
|
2.0x
|
Liquidity (b)
|
4,495
|
4,485
|
4,524
|
Average maturity of drawn debt (years)
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
4.3
|
Equity
|
4,430
|
4,158
|
4,297
|
Capital employed(a)
|
6,842
|
7,190
|
7,428
|
Gearing ratio (%) (a)
|
35%
|
42%
|
42%
|
Return on capital employed (%)
|
4%
|
1%
|
5%
|
(a) Excluding IFRS 16 impact
|
(b) Defined as cash on balance sheet and available credit facilities.
Balance sheet
BALANCE SHEET
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Assets - € Millions
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible assets including goodwill
|
658
|
0.0
|
768
|
651
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5,608
|
0.000
|
5,675
|
5,938
|
Right of use assets
|
632
|
0.0
|
647
|
680
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures
|
259
|
0.0
|
244
|
278
|
Non-current financial assets
|
95
|
0.0
|
137
|
159
|
Deferred tax assets
|
921
|
0.0
|
938
|
921
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
8,173
|
0
|
8,409
|
8,627
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
1,834
|
0
|
1,594
|
1,306
|
Trade and other receivables
|
2,059
|
0
|
1,729
|
1,145
|
Current income tax assets
|
10
|
0.0
|
19
|
87
|
Other current financial assets
|
167
|
0.0
|
126
|
178
|
Other current assets
|
179
|
0.0
|
147
|
155
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,240
|
0
|
1,401
|
1,907
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
5,489
|
0
|
5,016
|
4,778
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
13,662
|
0
|
13,425
|
13,406
|
Equity & Liabilities - € Millions
|
Q2'21
|
Q1'21
|
Q2'20
|
Equity
|
Total equity attributable to shareholds of the parent
|
4,332
|
0
|
4,068
|
4,207
|
Total non-controlling interests
|
98
|
0
|
90
|
89
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
4,430
|
0
|
4,158
|
4,297
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Bonds, obligations and similar issuances
|
1,489
|
0
|
1,488
|
991
|
Bank borrowings
|
2,029
|
0
|
2,798
|
3,358
|
Long-term lease
|
544
|
0
|
549
|
578
|
Other non-current financial liabilities
|
136
|
0
|
46
|
204
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
549
|
0
|
538
|
450
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
544
|
0
|
576
|
530
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
5,291
|
0
|
5,995
|
6,111
|
Current liabilities
|
Bonds, obligations and similar issuances
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Bank borrowings
|
127
|
0
|
145
|
685
|
Short-term lease
|
107
|
0
|
113
|
111
|
Trade and other payables
|
2,665
|
0
|
2,206
|
1,574
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
90
|
279
|
63
|
Other current liabilities
|
944
|
0
|
526
|
0
|
Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
562
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
3,941
|
0
|
3,272
|
2,998
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
13,662
|
0
|
13,425
|
13,406
P&L
Cash flow statement
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
(Unaudited figures)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
Profit before tax from continuing operations
|
481
|
153
|
(267)
|
280%
|
214%
|
634
|
(994)
|
Depreciation and amortisation charge and impairment losses
|
167
|
185
|
330
|
(49)%
|
(10)%
|
352
|
853
|
Change in operating allowances
|
1
|
(45)
|
(175)
|
101%
|
102%
|
(44)
|
291
|
Finance income and costs
|
37
|
26
|
31
|
19%
|
42%
|
64
|
83
|
Other changes
|
23
|
(21)
|
45
|
-49%
|
210%
|
1
|
62
|
Cash flows from operating activities before change in operating working capital
|
709
|
298
|
(36)
|
n.a
|
138%
|
1,007
|
295
|
Changes in operating working capital
|
91
|
(217)
|
210
|
(57)%
|
142%
|
(126)
|
83
|
Operational interest paid/received
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(75)%
|
n.a
|
0
|
0
|
Dividends received
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
34%
|
n.a
|
1
|
4
|
Income tax paid
|
(55)
|
(2)
|
(83)
|
32%
|
n.a
|
(58)
|
(186)
|
Other cash flows from operating activities
|
(54)
|
(2)
|
(79)
|
32%
|
n.a
|
(57)
|
(182)
|
Total cash flows generated from operating activities
|
746
|
79
|
95
|
684%
|
846%
|
824
|
196
|
Cash Flows used in investing activities - € Millions
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
PAYMENTS
|
Intangible assets
|
(14)
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
(100)%
|
(75)%
|
(22)
|
(13)
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
(94)
|
(167)
|
(145)
|
35%
|
44%
|
(262)
|
(382)
|
Financial assets
|
Grants received and acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|
1
|
1
|
(34)
|
103%
|
0%
|
2
|
(39)
|
Total payments
|
(107)
|
(174)
|
(186)
|
42%
|
39%
|
(282)
|
(435)
|
Total collections
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
50%
|
n.a
|
6
|
3
|
Total cash flows from investing activities
|
(101)
|
(174)
|
(182)
|
45%
|
42%
|
(276)
|
(432)
|
Cash Flows from financing activities - € Millions
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Variation vs.
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Q2'20
|
Q1'21
|
2021
|
2020
|
DIVIDENDS PAID:
|
To shareholders of the Parents
|
0
|
0
|
(30)
|
100%
|
n.a
|
0
|
(30)
|
To minority interests
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n.a
|
n.a
|
0
|
0
|
Total dividends paid
|
0
|
0
|
(30)
|
100%
|
n.a
|
0
|
(30)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
88
|
102
|
1,243
|
(93)%
|
(14)%
|
190
|
2,244
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(851)
|
92
|
(240)
|
(255)%
|
n.a
|
(759)
|
(517)
|
Debt interest payment
|
(13)
|
(26)
|
(11)
|
(15)%
|
52%
|
(39)
|
(46)
|
Payments Principal and Interests IFRS - 16
|
(35)
|
(30)
|
(37)
|
7%
|
(15)%
|
(65)
|
(67)
|
Total cash flows from bank borrowings
|
(811)
|
138
|
955
|
(185)%
|
(695)%
|
(673)
|
1,613
|
Total cash flows from financing activities
|
(811)
|
138
|
925
|
(188)%
|
(695)%
|
(673)
|
1,583
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(167)
|
43
|
838
|
(120)%
|
(488)%
|
(124)
|
1,346
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
n.a
|
n.a
|
6
|
(1)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
1,401
|
1,358
|
1,069
|
31%
|
3%
|
1,358
|
561
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
1,240
|
1,401
|
1,907
|
35%
|
(11)%
|
1,240
|
1,907
CEPSA - Compañía Española de Petróleos SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:10 UTC.
