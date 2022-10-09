Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financial crime watchdog adds Congo to money laundering watch list

10/09/2022 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Financial Action Task Force plans to put Democratic Republic of Congo on a list of countries subject to increased monitoring, the country's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.

Congo, a major cobalt and copper producer, will go on the global financial crime watchdog's so-called "grey list" of deficient countries no later than Oct. 21 for shortcomings in stamping out financial corruption, including money laundering and anti-terrorist financing.

Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi said on Friday that Congo was "under enhanced surveillance" by the Financial Action Task Force and assured ministers that he would follow its recommendations.

In addition to further task force scrutiny, countries on the grey list risk reputational damage, ratings adjustments, trouble obtaining global finance and higher transaction costs, experts say.

Twenty-three countries are on the list, including African nations Mali, Uganda, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Morocco.

Congolese officials are invited to a task force meeting in France from Oct 18-21, according to a note sent on Sept. 30 by the General Secretariat of the Congolese Financial Intelligence Unit to Kazadi, which has been seen by Reuters.

The Financial Action Task Force "will seek written confirmation from the DRC government of its high-level political commitment to fully address the identified strategic gaps by implementing said plan within the agreed time frame...from 2023 to 2025," it said.

The Financial Action Task Force was established by the Group of Seven leading economies to protect the global financial system.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:27aKremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
RE
06:57aUK senior ministers urge Conservatives to unite behind PM Truss
RE
06:44aZimbabwe demands some mining royalties in refined metal
RE
06:31aJapan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church
RE
06:30aProtests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
RE
06:29aPope, calling migrants' exclusion 'criminal', on collision with Meloni
RE
06:13aSaudi Mawani signs $170 mln of deals to boost Jeddah Islamic port
RE
06:13aSaudi ports authority inks two contracts worth more than 640 mln…
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
06:02aBullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
3Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS