Financial crises, macroprudential policy and the reliability of credit-to-GDP gaps

have no place in a macroeconomist's toolbox. In practice, HP-based credit gaps play an important role for many of the authorities that fall under the remit of the BCBS. Hence, this methodological debate has important implications for the concrete management of bank capital buers and for nancial stability around the world.

In this paper, we provide new evidence on the issue by studying the behavior of credit gaps in 26 countries between 1971 and 2018. Our rst contribution is to show that the shortcomings of the one-side HP lter are not only quantitatively signicant but also extremely pervasive, both across countries and over time. The ex-post corrections to the HP-ltered gap can be as large as the gap itself, rendering the lter eectively useless in real-time. Our second contribution is to demonstrate that they are not lethal. The ltering errors are highly persistent and hence predictable. This opens the way to a simple now-casting procedure that allows policymakers to obtain better estimates of the credit gap without departing from the Basel III prescription. In a nutshell, this consists of: (i) estimating a sequence of ltering errors, i.e. historical discrepancies between one-side and two-side estimates of the cycle; (ii) forecasting this discrepancy to obtain an estimate of its (unobserved) current value; and (iii) using this forecast, or nowcast, to correct the one-side estimate of the cycle. This procedure delivers credit cycle estimates that are less volatile, less subject to revisions and more correlated with nancial crises than those obtained from the plain HP lter. When used as an input for the Basel III policy rule, they also generate higher capital requirements at the onset of the nancial crises included in our sample. Importantly, the procedure is easy to implement and fully consistent with Basel III. In its simplest form, it can be implemented using exclusively the quarterly credit-to-GDP series used for the Basel gap. Our main conclusion is not that HP lters provide the best" possible estimates of the credit cycle or the most reliable warnings on the likelihood of a nancial crisis, but rather that these estimates are broadly t for policy use and can be easily rened without radical departures from the Basel prescriptions.

Economists have been aware of the unreliability of the HP lter at least since Orphanides and Norden (2002). In the nancial stability arena, the limitations of the Basel credit gap have spurred the creation of a wide range of alternative