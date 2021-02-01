|
Financial crises, macroprudential policy and the reliability of credit-to-GDP gaps
Working Paper Series
No 114 / February 2021
Financial crises, macroprudential policy and the reliability of credit-to-GDP gaps
by
Piergiorgio Alessandri Pierluigi Bologna Maddalena Galardo
Abstract
The Basel III regulation explicitly prescribes the use of Hodrick-Prescott lters to estimate credit cycles and calibrate countercyclical capital buers. However, the lter has been found to suer from large ex-post revisions, raising concerns on its tness for policy use. To investigate this problem we study credit cycles in a panel of 26 countries between 1971 and 2018. We reach two conclusions. The bad news is that the limitations of the one-side HP lter are serious and pervasive. The good news is that they can be easily mitigated. The ltering errors are persistent and hence predictable. This can be exploited to construct real-time estimates of the cycle that are less subject to ex-post revisions, forecast nancial crises more reliably, and stimulate the build-up of bank capital before a crisis.
JEL classication: E32; G01; G21; G28.
Keywords: Hodrick-Prescott lter, credit cycle, macroprudential policy
Recessions following nancial crises are twice as costly than normal business cycles downturns (Jorda et al. (2011) and Schularick and Taylor (2012)).The procyclical behavior of the nancial sector played a critical role in amplifying the impact of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 and its aftershocks, including the European sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012. In response to it, regulators created a new set of countercyclical policy tools that should push banks to build up precautionary capital buers in 'good times' and release them in 'bad times', rendering the nancial sector more stable and the supply of credit less volatile. The countercyclical capital buer (CCyB) introduced in Basel III follows this logic and is intended to play a pivotal role in protecting the banking sector from boom-and-bust credit cycles, European Parliament (2013). However, countercyclical measures are only as good as the nancial cycle estimates they rely on. A key question for policymakers is thus how this can or should be measured. Can credit bubbles be identied in real-time? And how to form a view on whether credit is too high, too low or about right given the needs of the real economy?
Early research identied a promising option in the cyclical component extracted from credit-to-GDP ratios by means of a one-sideHodrick-Prescott (HP) lter: the resulting credit gap" appeared to be at once a powerful predictor of nancial crises and an intuitive and robust tool to measure nancial imbalances (Drehmann et al. (2010)). Credit gaps were thus explicitly introduced in the regulatory package of Basel III (BCBS (2011)). Subsequent investigations cast doubts on the validity of this approach. Edge and Meisenzahl (2011) and Alessandri et al. (2015) document that the credit gap estimates based on the HP lter are subject to large ex-post revisions, with dramatic policy implications. In particular, the 'false positives' generated by an overly volatile lter would have caused historically a number of unnecessary tightening in capital requirements. Darracq Paries et al. (2019) emphasizes the opposite problem, namely that the Basel gap might be biased downwards after a prolonged credit boom insofar as the boom causes an upward bias in the estimated trend component. A more systematic and drastic critique of HP ltering is laid out by Hamilton (2018), who concludes that HP lters should
have no place in a macroeconomist's toolbox. In practice, HP-based credit gaps play an important role for many of the authorities that fall under the remit of the BCBS. Hence, this methodological debate has important implications for the concrete management of bank capital buers and for nancial stability around the world.
In this paper, we provide new evidence on the issue by studying the behavior of credit gaps in 26 countries between 1971 and 2018. Our rst contribution is to show that the shortcomings of the one-side HP lter are not only quantitatively signicant but also extremely pervasive, both across countries and over time. The ex-post corrections to the HP-ltered gap can be as large as the gap itself, rendering the lter eectively useless in real-time. Our second contribution is to demonstrate that they are not lethal. The ltering errors are highly persistent and hence predictable. This opens the way to a simple now-casting procedure that allows policymakers to obtain better estimates of the credit gap without departing from the Basel III prescription. In a nutshell, this consists of: (i) estimating a sequence of ltering errors, i.e. historical discrepancies between one-side and two-side estimates of the cycle; (ii) forecasting this discrepancy to obtain an estimate of its (unobserved) current value; and (iii) using this forecast, or nowcast, to correct the one-side estimate of the cycle. This procedure delivers credit cycle estimates that are less volatile, less subject to revisions and more correlated with nancial crises than those obtained from the plain HP lter. When used as an input for the Basel III policy rule, they also generate higher capital requirements at the onset of the nancial crises included in our sample. Importantly, the procedure is easy to implement and fully consistent with Basel III. In its simplest form, it can be implemented using exclusively the quarterly credit-to-GDP series used for the Basel gap. Our main conclusion is not that HP lters provide the best" possible estimates of the credit cycle or the most reliable warnings on the likelihood of a nancial crisis, but rather that these estimates are broadly t for policy use and can be easily rened without radical departures from the Basel prescriptions.
Economists have been aware of the unreliability of the HP lter at least since Orphanides and Norden (2002). In the nancial stability arena, the limitations of the Basel credit gap have spurred the creation of a wide range of alternative
