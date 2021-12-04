Financial sanctions, Russia

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ensure sanctions relating to Russia are implemented effectively after the UK leaves the EU.

This sanctions regime is aimed at encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, including actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

It imposes asset freezes on those identified as being involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This includes persons responsible for engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action that destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

This also includes those obstructing the work of international organisations in Ukraine and anyone doing business with a separatist group in the Donbass region.

There are also sectoral financial sanctions which prohibit and restrict specified activities. These include restrictions on dealing with transferable securities or money-market instruments and granting or entering into arrangements to grant loans or credit. These are specific to the Russia regime. For more information, please see our guidance on Russia sanctions

Under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act (2018), HMT may grant general licences under any autonomous UK sanctions regime. More information is available in OFSI's UK financial sanctions general guidance.

OFSI has issued a general licence under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. A list of general licences published by OFSI can be found on the general licences page.

Find out more about UK sanctions on Russia