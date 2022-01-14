Financial sanctions, South Sudan

The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ensure financial sanctions relating to South Sudan are implemented effectively after the UK leaves the EU.

This sanctions regime gives effect to the UK's obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions 2206 and 2428 and aims to bring peace, stability and an end to the conflicts in South Sudan.

The regulations impose asset freezes including on those persons who are, or have been, involved in the commission of serious human rights violation or abuse, violations of international humanitarian law, obstruction of the delivery or distribution of, or access to, humanitarian assistance, the misappropriation of South Sudanese state funds, and any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of South Sudan or undermines efforts to resolve the political crisis and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Council Regulation (EU) 2015/735

Find out more about UK sanctions on South Sudan