Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial savings, debt and money holdings during the pandemic

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Post n°256 Financial savings, debt and money holdings during the pandemic
Published on 02/11/2022

The increase in the money holdings by the non-financial sector in the euro area and the United States during the pandemic is explained by the strong increase in financial savings linked to public transfers and the sustained growth of loans, and in particular (in the euro area), government-guaranteed loans. Portfolio shifts strengthened the monetary dynamics in the United States, while they dampened them in the euro area.

Chart 1. Sources of change in money holdings by households in the euro area (Change in annual flows as a % of GDP)Source: Euro area sector accounts, ECB.

Note: The chart shows the change in money holdings (orange line) resulting from the changes in net lending, financial investment and liabilities (bars). Other liabilities includes other accounts payable. Other financial investment includes long-term deposits and debt securities, equities, investment fund shares excluding money-market funds, insurance reserves, other accounts receivable.

The pandemic had a very large impact on the economy, economic agent's earnings and financial behaviour. Households experienced a very strong increase in their net lending (also referred to in this blog as "financial savings"), together with a surge in money holdings. Money held by households rose by around 9% of GDP in the United States, compared with 3% in the euro area. The articulation between money holdings, net lending, liability issuance and portfolio shifts in the euro area and the United States can be formalized by the following identity:

Money = Net lending + bank loans + other liabilities - other financial investments.

The money stock held by one sector is raised through financial savings (net lending), by incurring loans or by issuing other liabilities (for instance equities and debt securities). It is lowered through financial investments other than money (long-term debt securities, equities, non-money market fund shares and insurance reserves).

The rise in households' financial savings was due to the combination of very large public transfers and a fall in consumption as a result of general lockdown. It was the main driver of the growth in money holdings in the euro area and the United States. This surge in money holdings reflects the massive issuance of public debt purchased by monetary financial institutions (MFIs) and channeled into the money holding sectors through public transfers. However, portfolio shifts also played a role, which differed across both regions. In the euro area, the monetary dynamics was attenuated by the increased purchases of higher risk assets: equities, non-money market fund shares and life-insurance reserves. Conversely, in the United States, portfolio shifts into money, i.e. out of debt securities and non-money market fund shares, enhanced the build-up of monetary assets (see purple bar in Chart 2). Bank loans did not play an important role in either area. In the United States, the Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations (March 2021) suggests that one third of the stimulus checks received by households has been used to pay off their debt.

Chart 2. Sources of change in money holdings of households in the United States (Change in annual flows as a % of GDP)Source: Financial accounts of the United States, Federal Reserve Board.

Note: The chart shows the change in money holdings (orange line) resulting from the changes in net lending, financial investments and liabilities (bars). Other liabilities mainly includes other accounts payable. Other financial investment includes debt securities, equities, investment fund shares excluding money-market funds, insurance reserves, other accounts receivable.

Despite a fall in their primary income, non-financial corporations' net lending also increased in 2020, both in the euro area and the United States, due to large public transfers and a drastic postponement of investment plans. This rise in net lending (with some exceptions, as in France, which recorded a slight increase in the net borrowing of corporations) largely accounts for the growth in cash hoarding in both regions, since investment in non-monetary financial assets was overall moderate. However, the growth in bank loans, especially in the euro area, also contributed to the strong monetary creation. Indeed, many companies hit by the effects of lockdown were led to have recourse to external funding. On the supply side, the implementation of state-guaranteed loans and, to some extent, the targeted long-term refinancing operations, contributed to easing bank loans to businesses. The growth of loans to US corporations was more moderate: companies more widely relied on corporate bond issuance, which increased, and lending to US non-financial corporations was affected by the loan forgiveness scheme under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Chart 3. Sources of change in money holdings of non-financial corporations in the euro area (Change in annual flows as a % of GDP)Source: Euro area sector accounts, ECB.

Note: The chart shows the change in money holdings (orange line) resulting from the changes in net lending, financial investments and liabilities (bars). Other liabilities includes equities, debt securities and other accounts payable. Other financial investment includes long-term deposits and debt securities, investment fund shares excluding money market funds, equities, insurance reserves and other accounts receivable.

Chart 4. Sources of change in money holdings of non-financial corporations in the United States (Change in annual flows as a % of GDP)Source: Financial accounts of the United States, Federal Reserve Board.

Note: The chart shows the change in money holdings (orange line) resulting from the changes in net lending, financial investments and liabilities (bars). Other liabilities includes equities, debt securities and other accounts payable. Other financial investment includes debt securities, investment fund shares except money-market funds, equities, insurance reserves, other accounts receivable.

Updated on 02/11/2022 14:56

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aKempower delivers EV fast-charging systems to Power Dot in Portugal, Spain & France
AQ
10:21aPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company Goes Live with Insurity's Cloud-Based Sure Underwriting to Speed and Strengthen Underwriting through Automation
BU
10:21aAM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation
BU
10:21aAM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of PVI Reinsurance Joint-stock Corporation
BU
10:19aStrong dollar weighs on S.African rand, faster rate hike bets hit stocks
RE
10:18aDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hits record January high
RE
10:18aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : enters into exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited for select India brands
PU
10:18aEQUITABLE FINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
PU
10:18aRuling of the BNM Shariah Advisory Council at its 218th Meeting
PU
10:18aGoldship Limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..

HOT NEWS