Financial stability implications of support measures to protect the real economy from the COVID-19 pandemic

February 2021

Contents

1 Motivation 3

2 Conceptual and monitoring framework 5

2.1 The COVID-19 shock and its transmission to the real economy and the financial

sector 5

2.2 Cross-border implications 12

2.3 Cross-sector implications 14

3 Data sources used for monitoring 15

4 Financial stability implications of fiscal measures 17

4.1

Drivers of fiscal measures 17

Box 1 Preliminary evidence from AnaCredit on new lending to NFCs during the COVID-19

pandemic 25

4.2

From liquidity to solvency problems 29

Box 2 Identification of delayed structural change associated to the assessment of firms'

viability 31

4.3

Transparency of balance sheet information 32

Box 3 Challenges in credit risk modelling for accounting and prudential purposes 35

4.4

Cliff effects 36

5 Key findings and policy priorities 39

Annex A - Monitoring indicators 46

Annex B - Data on fiscal measures 52

B.1 Types of fiscal measures 53

B.2 Amounts of fiscal measures 55

B.3 Moratoria on loans 58

B.4 Public guarantees on loans 61

B.5 Public loans 63

B.6 Direct grants 65

B.7 Tax deferrals and reliefs 67

Imprint and acknowledgements

B.8 Equity participations 69 B.9 Public support for trade credit insurance 70 B.10 Timeline of expiry as of 30 September 2020 71 B.11 Summary of the qualitative assessment of the third quarter of 2020 72 References 74 76 77 ESRB Working Group members

Motivation

The ESRB Working Group on monitoring financial stability implications of fiscal measures1 to protect the real economy in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (henceforth, the WG) was established in June 2020 under the auspices of the General Board.

It builds on the work of a related ad hoc ESRB Steering Committee Workstream. It was mandated to develop a regular EU-wide monitoring of the financial stability implications arising from the temporary measures that governments have put into place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on cross-border and cross-sectoral implications. This report summarises the work conducted and was approved by the ESRB General Board on 15 December 2020.

The pandemic has intensified risks and vulnerabilities in the real economy, but prompt action by governments has provided crucial relief to households and non- financial corporations (NFCs). Fiscal measures such as loans with public guarantees and direct grants have helped to prevent the loss of viable businesses and contain the impact of the pandemic. Moratoria schemes have also been providing liquidity support during the health emergency. So far, backed by government support, monetary policy and regulatory easing, the financial system has continued to provide funding to the real economy and losses in banking books have been contained. However, the financial stability implications still need to be monitored. This Report provides a framework for monitoring financial stability implications of the measures and illustrates some initial results and policy findings.

The Working Group proceeded in four stages.

First, it developed a conceptual monitoring framework to analyse the financial stability implications of fiscal measures. Core to this framework are the transmission channels of the fiscal measures in terms of solvency and liquidity issues in the real economy and therefore the ability of these measures to shield the financial sector from the effects of the pandemic. Because these fiscal measures were mostly transmitted through the banking system, this channel was the focus of the report. Section 2 describes this framework.

Second, based on these transmission channels the Working Group derived a set of key indicators to monitor the financial stability implications of the fiscal measures put in place during the pandemic. These will serve as a basis for the ESRB's quarterly monitoring. A longer list of supplementary indicators may complement this at national level. The Working Group explored information collected directly by the ESRB, as well as from the EBA and the ECB. A description of these indicators is provided in Section 2 and Annex A. Section 3 describes the data sources used.

Third, the Working Group identified and started analysing key issues relevant to monitoring financial stability implications in more depth. It started to describe how the drivers of fiscal programmes are related to the structure and to the vulnerability of the real economy and the financial system to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it focused on the solvency and liquidity of

1

The report uses the term "fiscal measures" in a broad sense as it also provides information on measures such as loan moratoria which do not have direct fiscal implications.

Motivation