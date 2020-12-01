Working Paper Series

No 113 / November 2020

Financial stability policies and bank lending: quasi-experimental evidence from Federal Reserve interventions in 1920-21

by

Kilian Rieder

Abstract

I estimate the comparative causal eﬀects of monetary policy "leaning against the wind" (LAW) and macro-prudential policy on bank-level lending and leverage by drawing on a single natural experiment. In 1920, when U.S. monetary policy was still decentralized, four Federal Reserve Banks implemented a conventional rate hike to address ﬁnancial stability concerns. Another four Reserve Banks resorted to macroprudential policy with the same goal. Using sharp geographic regression discontinuities, I exploit the resulting policy borders with the remaining four Federal Reserve districts which did not change policy stance. Macroprudential policy caused both bank-level lending and leverage to fall signiﬁcantly (by 11%-14%), whereas LAW had only weak and, in some areas, even perverse eﬀects on these bank-level outcomes. I show that the macroprudential tool reined in over-extended banks more eﬀectively than LAW because it allowed Federal Reserve Banks to use price dis-crimination when lending to highly leveraged counterparties. The perverse eﬀects of the rate hike in some areas ensued because LAW lifted a pre-existing credit supply friction by incentivizingregulatory arbitrage. My results highlight the importance of context, design and ﬁnancial infrastructure for the eﬀectiveness of ﬁnancial stability policies.

JEL classiﬁcations:

E44, E51, E52, E58, G21, N12, N22

Keywords:

monetary policy, macroprudential policy, leaning against the wind, progressive discount rate, credit boom, bank lending, leverage, ﬁnancial crisis, Federal Reserve System, recession of 1920/1921

1 Introduction

Credit booms can amplify business cycle ﬂuctuations by fueling excessive credit growth for local conditions

(Rey, 2013; Borio, 2014). When they "go bust", credit booms tend to end in ﬁnancial crises which inﬂict large costs on creditors, tax payers and the real economy (Cerra and Saxena, 2008; Schularick and Taylor, 2012;

Romer and Romer, 2017). These pecuniary and aggregate demand externalities of unconstrained credit growth provide a clear rationale for ﬁnancial stability policy (Stein, 2012; Farhi and Werning, 2016; Martinez-Miera and

Repullo, 2019; Caballero and Simsek, 2020). Reignited by the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-09, the question which precise measure should be deployed to rein in ﬁnancial excesses, however, remains subject to an ongoing

debate (Gambacorta and Signoretti, 2014; IMF, 2015; Svensson, 2016, 2017; Gourio et al., 2018; Schularick

et al., 2020). Should central banks "lean against the wind"1 (LAW) using their conventional interest rate or are more targeted macroprudential tools2 better suited to tame bank lending?

Policy endogeneity, regulatory arbitrage, and the fact that the two policy options are rarely employed simultaneously explain why empirical work on their relative eﬀectiveness has proven elusive so far. The present paper addresses this gap in the literature. I estimate the comparative causal eﬀects of monetary policy leaning against the wind and macroprudential policy on bank-level lending and leverage by exploiting a single natural experiment. To identify the causal eﬀect of the policies, I draw on geographic policy discontinuities across U.S.

Federal Reserve district borders, at a time when each of the twelve Federal Reserve Banks still had the power to conduct independent monetary policies. In late spring 1920, four Federal Reserve Banks (Boston, Chicago,

Minneapolis and New York) leant against the wind by hiking their interest rate from 6% to 7% to address ﬁnancial stability concerns. Four other Reserve Banks (Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City and St Louis) used a macroprudential tool to safeguard ﬁnancial stability, while keeping their baseline policy rate constant at 6%.

Both ﬁnancial stability policies were implemented in late May/early June 1920 and they remained in place until late June/early July 1921. The remaining four districts (Cleveland, Philadelphia, Richmond and San Francisco)

never changed their policy stance and simply maintained the prevailing 6% rate (Figure 1).

My identiﬁcation strategy builds on a unique institutional setting. First, although the diﬀerent policy choices were endogenous to aggregate ﬁnancial developments in the twelve Federal Reserve districts, my discontinuity design compares treated and control group banks in close bandwidths of 25 kilometers around borders of districts with diﬀerent policies.3 Within these bands, bank-level characteristics and local economic conditions exhibit statistically identical pre-treatment levels and pre-trends. The homogeneity in baseline characteristics minimizes the risk of omitted variable bias and allows me to disentangle supply-side from demand-side drivers of bank lending. Second, banking laws established a uniform regulatory framework for national banks across the entire

1 When "leaning against the wind", central banks raise their conventional monetary policy instrument, the nominal interest rate, to steer against ﬁnancial market developments deemed unsound. More precisely, LAW is deﬁned as "monetary policy that is somewhat tighter (that is, with a somewhat higher policy interest rate) than what is consistent with ﬂexible inﬂation targeting without taking any eﬀects on ﬁnancial stability into account"(Svensson, 2017, p.193).

2 Macroprudential policies represent targeted tools designed to address the build-up of systemic risks in the ﬁnancial system or some of its sub-sectors (e.g. loan-to-value ratios, reserve requirements and countercyclical buﬀers).

3 I also provide results for the full sample, and 200, 100, 75 and 50km bandwidths around the borders.

Figure 1: Federal Reserve Bank policies adopted in late spring 1920

Rate hike to 7%

Macroprudential tool No policy change

Source: Federal Reserve Board (1921)

This map shows the diﬀerent policies adopted by Federal Reserve districts in late spring 1920.

territory of the United States (Mitchener, 2005 ). Hence, my setting rules out spurious correlation concerns related to legal discontinuities in bank regulation and supervision. Third, the U.S. banking system in the 1920s was characterized by a combination of de jure and de facto ﬁnancial segmentation. National banks did generally not have the right to establish branches (Carlson and Mitchener, 2006, 2009). As "unit banks", they operated predominantly within strict geographic conﬁnes (Jaremski and Wheelock, 2020a). The Law also forbade national banks to borrow from Federal Reserve Banks (and their branches) outside their district. Moreover, I can show that national banks did not sort across borders in anticipation or in reaction to policy diﬀerences. Finally, the borders of the twelve Federal Reserve districts were explicitly designed to ringfence large parts of the existing interbank links between bank locations (Jaremski and Wheelock, 2017). The prevailing ﬁnancial segmentation thus signiﬁcantly limited the scope for regulatory arbitrage which complicates the identiﬁcation of causal eﬀects in modern settings.

I exploit almost 13,000 bank-level balance sheets for the period between September 1919 and September

1921, newly hand-collected from the annual Oﬃce of the Comptroller of the Currency (1920, 1921a,b, 1922)

reports, Rand McNally bankers directory (1920, 1921a,b) and individual national bank examiner reports located at the U.S. National Archives at College Park, Maryland. My bank-level panel data covers large parts of the

East Coast of the United States (Federal Reserve districts 2 to 8, see Figure 2) which provides borders for all relevant policy combinations (including Placebo borders with identical policies). Controlling for time and bank ﬁxed eﬀects, I ﬁnd that macroprudential policy caused both lending and leverage to fall signiﬁcantly relative to districts without a policy change. Treatment led to a reduction in both outcome variables by between 11% and