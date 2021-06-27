Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

06/27/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's

(Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered cryptocurrency exchange Binance to stop undertaking any regulated activity in the country, saying the firm lacked authorization.

The exchange would not be allowed to undertake any regulated activities without the prior written consent of the FCA, the watchdog said in a statement https://www.fca.org.uk/news/news-stories/consumer-warning-binance-markets-limited-and-binance-group dated Saturday.

"No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK," the FCA statement said.

Britain's move comes at a time when Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is under scrutiny by regulators in other countries, including the United States and Germany.

Officials from the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into the company's business, Bloomberg reported last month.

In April, Germany's financial regulator BaFin warned the exchange risked being fined for offering digital tokens without an investor prospectus.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aDaimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
RE
06:37aFinancial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK
RE
05:23aUK says it has yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row
RE
04:51aChina industrial profits rise 36.4% in may - stats bureau
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says delivered 381,276,030 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 380,222,670 doses delivered as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says administered 322,123,103 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 321,199,379 doses administered as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says 178,873,816 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 26 vs 178,491,147 individuals as of june 25
RE
04:46aU.s. cdc says 152,184,243 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 26 vs 151,615,554 individuals as of june 25
RE
03:28aSudan to cut government spending, increase social spending
RE
02:48aChina state planner says expects coal supply crunch to ease in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
2China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
3Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
4FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. : Mubadala's Yahsat aims to raise up to $810 mln in Abu Dhabi IPO
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2

HOT NEWS