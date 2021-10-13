FinancialForce : Introduces Services CPQ to Help Organizations Streamline and Accelerate the Services Estimation Process, Optimizing Revenue, Margins, and Resource Capacity

New CPQ solution brings estimation process onto a unified platform, with no duplication of data

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced the introduction of Services CPQ to the FinancialForce Professional Services Cloud. Services CPQ helps customers accelerate the services estimation process, enables organizations to initiate an estimate from any opportunity, and seamlessly transfers the estimate directly into the project for delivery.

“With the release of Services CPQ, FinancialForce is making it easier for organizations across the board to standardize and streamline the services estimating process—and achieve a higher level of customer centricity,” said Scott Brown, CEO, FinancialForce. “Services CPQ enables our customers to deliver accurate estimates, complete with resource demand, that create a tight handoff between sales and service and facilitate delivering services projects at scale.”

Services CPQ allows organizations to quickly and accurately create service estimates that can be produced automatically from a library of templates, based on best practices, or constructed manually. Estimate templates can contain resource requests and/or tasks, and each estimate provides capabilities for “what if” scenario modeling of resources, expenses, and margin requirements using existing rate cards. This enables services teams to produce the most compelling estimates for customers.

Services CPQ facilitates the quote approval process to ensure compliance with company guidelines and targets. The final estimate is connected directly to the opportunity in CRM or into the Salesforce CPQ process, according to a company’s needs. Organizations can unlock the ability to manage resource demand directly at the opportunity level to support their resource forecasting needs, as well as jump start the delivery process by creating the PSA project directly from their estimate.

With Services CPQ, organizations will no longer have to manage the estimating process away from their CRM platform or rely on spreadsheets. Services CPQ acts as the glue between the sales cycle and the delivery cycle, bringing the quoting and estimation process onto a unified platform, with no duplication of data. It provides visibility to a broader set of participants, and ensures that accurate quotes are delivered faster to keep the sales process moving.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA by G2.

