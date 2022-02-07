Log in
FinancialForce Partners with Talent Works to Source Engineering Talent in EMEA and Enhance Employer Brand

02/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams has announced its 2022 hiring program with Talent Works, a recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) partner.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, with EMEA headquarters in Harrogate, England, FinancialForce chose Talent Works to support its overseas hiring targets. FinancialForce has its talent acquisition leadership team based in the US, but with the UK facing unprecedented demand for roles in technology and R&D, additional on-the-ground representation is needed to hire at least 70 roles.

With hiring globally now a candidate's market, leveraging Talent Works' data-led approach gave FinancialForce the agility and flexibility to see location demands in the new remote working environment, helping the company to hire in a new market.

Support provided by Boston-based Talent Works SVP, Jody Robie, the Talent Works team has built a digital recruitment marketing campaign targeted specifically to Software Developer candidates that helps to differentiate FinancialForce by communicating innovation messages to technical applicants.

Kathy Erickson, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at FinancialForce, said: “The recruitment landscape has changed in the last two years, and I’ve never lived through such a busy market, with businesses struggling to fill the gaps in their teams. At FinancialForce we recognize the need to outsource our efforts to ensure we are able to reach the right talent. Being based in the US while searching for talent in the UK has been a hurdle that we have only been able to overcome with the help of Talent Works acting as an extension of our team. The consultative approach of Talent Works has been invaluable, working with us to produce the best outcome for our team in the UK.”

Jody Robie, SVP at Talent Works, added: “We don’t anticipate hiring to slow down anytime soon, and the conversations we are having with clients show a desire to hire great talent in the EMEA region too. Even recognizable brands like FinancialForce need to evaluate hiring and recruitment processes to ensure they are appealing to the right candidates abroad. Understanding that prospective hires are looking for more than just stability and salary, means marketing key differentiators that will help your brand stand out during the hiring process.”

-ENDS-


© Business Wire 2022
