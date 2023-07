Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from more stability in global markets.

Concerns that a freeze in the leveraged-loan market, tied to buyout deals, was constraining major banks' activities are easing as the market thaws, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-23 1435ET