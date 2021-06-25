Financials Climb as Long-Term Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

The stage is set for a gradual increase in Treasury yields as recent statements from the Federal Reserve and inflation data reassure investors that "they will stay in front of long-term inflation," said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank.

On Friday, the Commerce Department reported that core personal-consumption expenditures price index, which excludes often volatile food and energy items, rose 0.5% in May from a month earlier and 3.4% from a year earlier. That's ahead of the Fed's target of 2% annual increases on that particular gauge, but closer to the central bank's comfort zone than economists had expected.

"Today's inflation data should calm some nerves about runaway inflation," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

"The PCE is the Fed's favorite measure of inflation, and it very well could be near a peak in inflation, which should help the Fed keep it's dovish policy stance."

Credit Suisse Group's business underwriting blank-check SPACs offset losses on its exposure to Archegos Capital Management and other misplaced bets in the first quarter.

But the Swiss bank's underwriting fees from edit Suisse went from SPACs has fallen to $16.1 million between April 1 and June 15 from $466 million in the first quarter, according to data provider Refinitiv.

