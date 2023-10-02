Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns that the rise of Treasury yields to multiyear highs would trigger another wave of global market volatility.

"September has been worst month of the year for investor returns. This last month certainly lived up to its reputation," said J.D. Joyce, president of Joyce Wealth Management.

Another strategist said the simultaneous decline of stocks, bonds, gold and international securities boded ill for the market.

"It really feels like a liquidity air pocket to me so there could be panic coming," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

On Monday, the utilities sector, which is particularly sensitive to moves in the Treasury market, suffered one of its biggest selloffs of the last three years.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-02-23 1744ET