Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after hotter-than-anticipated inflation data.

Federal Reserve officials neared agreement last month on a plan to slow the runoff of their $7.4 trillion in asset holdings.

The market response appeared to be an "more of a knee-jerk reaction than it needs to be," because inflation data is "trending in the right direction," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"Some of the underlying employment data is weakening. Rental prices are coming down nationwide, or certainly not rising. These are all important factors.

Rate cuts are a "want, not a need" for stock bulls, said Pursche.

Auditing firm KPMG's Netherlands unit agreed to pay a $25 million fine over claims of exam cheating and misinforming investigators, the largest monetary penalty imposed on an auditing firm by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

