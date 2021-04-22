Financials Down After Capital-Gains Tax Hike Proposal -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as reports of a capital-gains tax proposal offset strong earnings.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note initially rose after strong jobs data, before giving back gains on reports that President Joe Biden was considering doubling the capital-gains tax rate.

Shares of investment firm Blackstone rallied, taking the firm's market capitalization above $100 billion for the first time, after it swung to a record quarterly profit as its focus on emerging "growth" sectors such as social networking and life sciences helped the value of its investments climb more than the broader market.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has hired a veteran defense attorney and former prosecutor to run the agency's enforcement division, the first major hire announced under the regulator's new leadership.

The Australian parent of supply-chain financier Greensill was placed into liquidation following a meeting of creditors owed nearly $1.33 billion.

The European Central Bank will keep its aggressive monetary stimulus in place and lag the Federal Reserve in phasing it out, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, citing the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

